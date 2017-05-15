Ever bride from a young age will have dreamt of their very own fairytale wedding in one way or another but what is it that makes it the dream? The horse drawn carriage, the princess dress? Disneyland have made it all possible by opening up use of the Disney castle outside and in!

Apart from your very own Prince Charming, Disney now promises everything you could wish for for the PERFECT fairytale day starting from £1,939 for the basic ceremony package right in front of the Disney Castle and goes up all the way to a staggering £140,000 which will buy you a 300 guest ceremony and dependent on how many of the disney extra’s you choose to have on the big day, you could fork out a substantial amount more…

For example a further $800 will buy you your very own butler to deliver your ring inside Cinderella’s glass slipper!

From Cinderella’s coach to character appearances at your reception and a towering £2,000 wedding cake with film projections, no expense is spared if money is no object!

A television documentary with presenters Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell earlier this month shed light on the most extravagant ceremonies of four wedding couples here at the fairytale park…Watch now >>