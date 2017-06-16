For any couple planning a wedding abroad, it’s fair to say that choosing the perfect location is the key. The experts from Compare and Fly share some of their top destination ideas for your wedding abroad.

A lot of couples know that they want to get married abroad but struggle to narrow down a specific country. From white sandy beaches to historic castles, the options available are endless.

Here are some of our favourite locations to inspire you…

Italy

Italy is a hugely popular choice for couples getting married abroad, and for very good reason! Considered one of the most romantic countries in the world, Italy has an abundance of fairytale locations for you to choose from for your big day.

You could choose to wed in a castle in the heart of Tuscany, or perhaps you would prefer a 16th-century palace in the spectacular city of Venice. Many opt for the Eternal City of Rome, choosing to exchange vows in their own private villa, surrounded by people they love.

Mauritius

For couples looking for their own slice of paradise to say “I do”, there is nowhere more breathtaking than the island of Mauritius. With stunning volcanic landscapes and sandy, tranquil beaches, you’re guaranteed picture-perfect photos to keep for the rest of your life.

There are lots of different venues to choose from on the island, but nothing beats getting married right on the beach. Could you think of anything better than becoming husband and wife on a five-star beach overlooking calm blue waters?

Cyprus

Considered “the island of love,” Cyprus is one of the most popular wedding locations in the entire world. It’s favoured for the variety it provides those looking to marry. There are plenty of different venues available, whether you marry in Paphos, Larnaca or Ayia Napa. Choose from beautiful beach fronts, rustic villas, luxury hotels, or traditional churches.

One of the best things about Cyprus weddings is that the legal aspects are relatively simple and the wedding is legally recognised back in the UK.

Turkey

Turkey is not just a favourite holiday destination for a lot of people, it’s also one of the go-to destinations for couples dreaming of a wedding abroad.

Beach resorts such as Oludeniz host thousands of weddings every year for couples seeking an idyllic location to cement their love. The Blue Lagoon is an ideal place to tie the knot overlooking the mesmerising blue waters.

Ibiza

Ibiza isn’t just everyone’s favourite party island, it’s also a fantastic destination for getting married. Dubbed the white island, it’s the perfect choice for those seeking an idyllic white wedding abroad.

Sunset weddings are popular in Ibiza. Choose this atmospheric time to say “I do” and it will be unforgettable for you and your guests.