Looking to say ‘I do’ overseas? Not only are you pretty much guaranteed good weather and a stunning location, holding your wedding abroad can also save you thousands of pounds. It’s no wonder that more and more couples are opting to get on a flight to tie the knot. But how can you get the price of your dream wedding down even further?

We caught up with holiday expert, Nicky Cox, at Holiday Gems who shared her top tips to reduce the cost of a wedding abroad!

Be flexible!

When searching the cheapest flight possible make sure you look at other airports and not only the one that is closest to you. If you and your wedding party can be flexible when it comes to the departure date, then make sure you check different days and times of flights. Tuesday and Wednesday are usually much cheaper than Friday or Saturday.

Book as soon as possible

Costs generally do not get cheaper the nearer to the time. As soon as you know the dates and locations, give yourself two weeks to get the booking sorted. You can then cross it off your list and concentrate on the smaller details!

Consider wedding destinations that are cheap to fly to

Major European towns and cities are well catered for by budget airlines. You won’t be compromising on destination when bearing in mind where the nearest airport is, and you could make significant savings.

Source local suppliers

Having access to a trusted wedding planner in the destination of your wedding can significantly reduce costs. Not only are they fluent in the language, which can be key for negotiating costs, they can also source local suppliers for all your wedding day essentials. This will save an enormous amount of room in your suitcases and help bring down the price for you and your guests.

Transporting your wedding dress

A wedding dress is one of the most expensive and loved items a woman will ever buy and rightly so. To let it out of your sight can be daunting and to let someone else source it for you is unheard of, so instead of paying extra to ship your dress to the destination bring it along with you! Many airlines are more than happy to hang your dress to avoid damage and still being within touching distance at all times, usually with no extra fee but double check with your airline.

Organise a wedding registry

There are a lot of online services where you can register a wedding list. Instead of toasters and dinner sets that may not necessarily be useful, your friends and family can contribute money towards honeymoon activities, meals etc. This can massively help your budgeting.