Our Deputy Editor And Bride-to-be Becci, On What To Expect When Booking A Registrar And Why Wedding Insurance Is A Must!

Once we had decided on our venue, next on the list was to organise the important (but less fun) bits! Our registrar and wedding insurance. Don’t forget – underneath all of the excitement and glamour, marriage is also a legal contract, entered into by you and your partner…

Booking a Registrar

If, like us, you are having a civil ceremony the first thing you will need to do is book a registrar. If you are getting married in the district in which you live you need to contact your local council to book a registrar. However because we are not marrying in our local area we needed to contact the council which is local to our venue. You should contact the council as soon as you have a date to ensure that there is a registrar available to marry you. This is where deposits can get tricky as the venue will require a deposit to hold the date, but the registry office will advise you not to pay a deposit on your venue until they have confirmed they have a registrar available to officially marry you.

At this stage it is best policy to ask your venue to hold the date for a couple of days until you have booked a registrar first! Remember that some venues, (think a tipi, beach or field) are not licensed for civil ceremonies, in which case you will need to legally marry at the registry office first and celebrate a blessing on the day.

What to expect…

On booking, the registry office will require a non-refundable deposit of £50 to secure your chosen date. You need to know the time you want to hold your ceremony before you call, as unlike the venue (if you have exclusive use) the registrar can hold more than one ceremony on any given day. If you decide to change the date or time you will have to pay a fee of £50 administration fee, so it is best to be sure before you book.

Not all registry offices will allow you to book more than 12 months in advance, if this is the case you can ask them to pencil you in on your chosen date and time and phone them a year before to pay your deposit – just make sure you don’t forget to follow up and pay otherwise you could lose your slot! Once you have booked you will be sent lots of important information from the registry office, confirming your booking, a break down of fees and terms and conditions. You will also receive instructions on how to proceed, detailing that you will need to notify your local council – regardless of where you are getting married – between 12 months and 28 days before you are due to wed. They suggest you don’t leave it so late as 28 days though. Once you have the registrar booked you can go ahead and pay the deposit on the venue.

Why to consider Wedding Insurance

The next thing on the agenda to organise is equally serious. Wedding Insurance. It sounds daunting, but it really isn’t. Whether you estimate your spend to be £15,000 or £50,000, its a lot of money. If you were to spend a similar amount on anything else, be it travelling, a deposit for a new home or a new set of wheels there is no doubt that you would insure it. So why would your wedding be any different? Of course no one wants to imagine something going wrong on their wedding day, but unfortunately it does happen. On the lead up to and on the day itself there will always be circumstances outside of your control, which is where wedding insurance comes in. You don’t want to be worrying about what might happen if your caterer goes bust or your venue floods the week before the main event.

The Insurance Emporium

We booked our wedding insurance with The Insurance Emporium . They offer seven different policies for both UK and destination weddings, so you can ensure that you have a package that is going to cover the amount you need it to. You can also personalise your coverage with The Insurance Emporium Elective Benefits, including additional extra that you might need covered such as Marquee cover or ceremonial swords. We didn’t need to go down this route though so we managed to choose a policy, read the T&Cs to make sure we were happy with the coverage and click and book – job done!

TIP: Watch out for grey areas, gifts may not be covered so perhaps nominate one of the bridal party to store them safely for you. We have taken out insurance quite early, but one of the biggest deposits we need to pay for will be the venue, so it made sense for us to get our insurance once we had booked our venue. Our venue insist that we have insurance within 28 days of booking, so the decision of when to get insurance was taken out of our hands. Most policies will only cover you around two years ahead of the big day though, so if you have started to book things for the big day but the date is three years away just be aware that you might not be covered yet. The policy will end on the day you get married.