Becci Clubb begins to choose her bridal party and finds it’s not as simple as you might think… Plus be inspired by her super cute ways to ask her best girls to be her bridesmaids!

“Choosing my bridesmaids was super easy in some ways but also tricky in others. I knew that I wanted my sister to be my maid of honour without any hesitation. Nobody knows me better and we share similar taste when it comes to, well, most things really, so I know that for dress shopping and venue decorating, we will be on the same page and it will be fun, fun, fun! Tradition does dictate that your bridesmaids be younger and unmarried, but we aren’t planning on having a traditional wedding, so why would I let this tradition stop my sister from joining me to walk down the aisle?

I knew that I wanted my future sister-in-law to be with me at every step too, so I was delighted when she said yes to being my bridesmaid! We get on so well and spend a lot of time together, so both girls are more than sisters to me.

For me, it’s important that my bridesmaids actually want to be involved in the big day. I’d hate to think that asking them to come to dress fittings, wedding fairs or evenings planning would be a burden. Luckily, I already know that my sister and my fiancé’s sister would both be happy and excited to help. That made my decision to ask them to join my bridal squad even easier. And the ticks didn’t stop there!

Being super organised myself, having someone scatter-brained trying to help wouldn’t feel good for either of us, but once again both girls share my obsession for orderliness. Needless to say that lists, notes and diary appointments will be coming out of our ears in months to come!

Asking these girls to join my bridal squad is a big deal for me. I wanted to ask them in a fun way. The answer? Homemade bridesmaid boxes! To create these, I painted cardboard boxes and lined the inside with tissue paper. I then filled them with miniature bottles of Prosecco, a candle, sweetie bag, nail varnish, team bride badge, friendship bracelet and an origami dress, which I made. The back of the dress displays a little poem, each one different for each girl.

To add the finishing touches, I drew their initials on the top of each box (in the floral style that decorates our Editor’s Letter every issue!) and attached a confetti petal filled balloon (thank you Shropshire Petals!) with a ribbon and a note. The notes were handwritten in calligraphy, putting the skills I learned at the Modern Calligraphy Workshop by Imogen Owen to good use. Hopefully this can continue to pretty up my planning notes, too! The notes featured the following messages:

‘I found my mister, but I still need my sister. Will you be my maid of honour?’

‘Soon you will be my sister, but until then will you be my bridesmaid?’

Once the note was tucked inside the balloon, I inflated them and attached a pin to a tag that read ‘pop me’ – another occasion to pop the question! I’m so glad I took the time to make the boxes and fill the balloons. They were so well received and resulted in great photographs.

When it comes to whether my friends will join my bridal squad, on the other hand, I am in a conundrum! We have been a group of eight friends for almost 12 years. Of course, there are other girls I am equally close to now, but these ladies have known me for what feels like forever.

We plan on having a smaller scale wedding with a relaxed vibe, so the problem I have is that I don’t want the majority of our younger female guests to be part of the bridal party. This could leave only a handful not included, who might then feel like they are only B-list friends, which completely isn’t the case!

Nine dresses plus hair and makeup for nine ladies, our two mums and me probably isn’t within our budget, either. I haven’t ruled out asking friends to be in my bridal party yet, but for now I’m focusing my attention on choosing a venue. After all, this decision could affect our guest list size and might make the decision clearer as a result.

My fiancé Ben asked his long-term friend, who he used to with live while they both played football for Southampton, to be his best man at the weekend. He asked him if he wanted a kick about, handing him a football that read, ‘Wanna take a shot at being by best man?’. It was a simple but thoughtful best man proposal.

Making a final decision on a venue has proven tricky so far, so that’s next on our wedding to-do-list. After that, we’ll be off to wedding fairs, so get your flat shoes on girls, because there’s a lot to see and a lot of planning to do!”