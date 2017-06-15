A winter wedding is done best when it makes the dark nights something to celebrate.

Start with candlelight for a simple way to create a warm and romantic atmosphere. When teamed with gilded mirrors and gold hurricane vases you’ll achieve a beautiful glistening and glamorous effect for each tabletop.

Make your winter wedding indulgent, romantic and luxurious - not gloomy and cold - with our simple decorating guide, full of beautiful reception decor ideas
lindseyocker.com

Rich and luxurious colours and textures also work well this season. Try plush velvet serviettes, sequin table runners (get one in rose gold right here) and deep burgundy and navy accents. For subtler supporting colours, try shades of taupe, antique white and natural linen.

If your venue has a selection of tables and chairs available to use, or you’ll be hiring them in yourselves, the warm tones of dark woods will enhance the rest of your decorations to best effect at this time of year.

You might associate the sweet fragrance and pretty colours of flowers with summer weddings, but they are absolutely as essential in the colder months, too. Again, keeping to a colour scheme of opulent, jewel-like tones will add the warmth and grandeur that makes a winter wedding feel truly magical.

Garlands of greenery add natural texture and look especially good in the wintery half-light when paired with the silvery blue shades of eucalyptus. You’ll spend more time indoors, so use garlands to highlight your venue’s amazing features, like a sweeping staircase or a fireplace.

Will your winter wedding be luxurious and jewel-inspired or festive and full of Christmas cheer?

