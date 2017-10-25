Say hello to the brand new December issue of Wedding Ideas!

Inside this issue…

STILL ONLY £3.99 !

!









Veils, bouquets and gowns galore – runway looks that stole the show at New York Bridal Week!











A Winter Wedding Guide: How to make yours a sparkling success by celebrating the season











FREE INSIDE THIS ISSUE! 30 of our best new 2018 Real Wedding Trends (available in selected stores)











Don’t miss your chance to WIN more luxury bridal prizes worth £1000s! Read on to find out how you can enter…

PICK UP YOUR COPY FOR JUST £3.99 AT

WH SMITH, TESCO, SAINSBURY’S, MARKS AND SPENCER, WAITROSE, ASDA AND MORRISONS AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT NEWSAGENTS NATIONWIDE

PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at

The Chelsea Magazine Company

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE DECEMBER ISSUE…

COMPETITIONS

You could win…

Seven nights in Lanzarote At Club La Santa worth £1,000 A luxury Oman honeymoon worth £2,300 at Salalah Rotana Resort! Minimoon at Rudding Park worth £1,000!



FEATURED WEDDINGS

Garden brights

Country house wedding with whimsical flowers Rustic luxe

Ultra glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration Très chic

Fall for this fairytale wedding in France Feathers & flowers

Teal and orange for a rustic autumn big day Winter warmer

Twinkling winter wedding in Hampshire Let love sparkle

Wow-factor flowers at Northbrook Park

PLANNING

2018 cake couture

Stunning cakes that will blow you away ’Tis the season

Your guide to planning a winter wedding Wedding confessions

Big day disasters you won’t believe! Pop the question

How to handle rain on your wedding day

VENUES

Quirky venues

From caves to castles and more…

TRENDS

What’s en vogue

Dresses and details we love this season Aisle Style

The best in bridal reveal next year’s top trends The dress

The Pronovias gown we can’t stop talking about Short & sweet

Browse our edit of capped sleeve dresses Art Deco

How to style a 1920’s, Gatsby glam celebration Winter gowns

27 perfect dresses for your winter wedding One for the mums

Flattering and fashionable outfits she’ll love Into the wild

Be inspired by this hygge woodland shoot