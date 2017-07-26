Couples Are Swapping Flower Bouquets For Puppies And They Love It!

For anyone that ever thought wedding flowers were overrated… you’re not alone! This couple made one of the most loving gestures of all when they invited 13 adoption puppies to surprise their wedding party on their wedding day! You’ll find yourself totally in love with the latest puppy bouquet wedding trend…

Kathryn & Brad Zeimer chose to swap out the usual wedding flowers in favour of giving their wedding party 13 five-week-old puppies instead. Together, they posed for super cute photos after their wedding ceremony. The couple’s love for animals and Kathryn’s volunteer work at Second Hand Hounds prompted the idea, in aid of promoting the adoption of dogs rather than buying them from breeders or pet shops.

These puppies are seriously upping the cuteness levels at this wedding! To continue the theme, the couple also made a donation to Second Hand Hounds for their wedding favours. This cuddly statement is all in the name of inspiring dog lovers to think about adopting their next furry friend.