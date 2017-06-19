Picture your dream wedding hideaway in paradise. As the sun sets over the Ionian Sea, a gentle breeze passes through the palm trees overhead. You gaze deep into the eyes of your partner and exchange eternal vows surrounded by family and friends. In this moment, everything is perfect…

Welcome to Corfu Imperial Grecotel Exclusive Resort, where fantasy weddings and honeymoons are a reality.

Whether it’s a private civil ceremony or an extravagant family event, this hideaway on the island of Corfu is dedicated to making your big day extra special. Select from a variety of hotel venues, including sun-kissed beaches, private villas and intimate poolside settings. Exclusive to Grecotel guests, nearby Danilia Village presents a timeless setting for a Greek Orthodox wedding.

Will you make your grand entrance on foot, by limousine, private yacht, speed boat, horse-drawn carriage or helicopter? At Corfu Imperial, the choice is yours! In fact, you can customise everything down to the finest detail, from tailored decorations for the ceremony area to bespoke wedding favours, photographer/videographer and fireworks.

After you say “I do,” start your new life together with a fairy-tale honeymoon. Enjoy a warm welcome with chilled sparkling wine and fresh fruits in your guest room and a special decoration of the honeymoon bed with sugared almonds and scented rose petals. A romantic continental breakfast will be served in the privacy of your room the next morning. For the most indulgent experience, Elixir Spa therapists can arrange massages, therapies and beauty treatments in the privacy of your suite, villa or outdoors by your pool.

That’s just the beginning! Corfu Imperial Grecotel Exclusive Resort offers a range of in-room services for you and your loved one:

Floral décor arrangements

In-room cellar with preferred wines

Extra room amenities and personalised selections (maxi bar, bathroom accessories, etc.)

Candles for ambience

Famous Class Room Service menu (24-Hour)

Private Butler (complimentary for Palazzo, Royal Pavilion & Palazzo Imperiale Bath Butler Service)

In-villa exclusive private dining (dinner, BBQ, etc.)

Cigar Humidor



For more information visit www.corfuimperial.com