Loved-up & Luxurious: A Cotswolds Log Cabin On The Lake
Wedding Ideas, Ben Iskander revisits the idyllic cotswolds retreat for Log Cabin Luxury with Log House Holidays.
Visiting somewhere for a second time can be a risk; will it live up to your first experience? But when I returned to Log House Holidays, an idyllic nature reserve nestled away in the Cotswolds, those worries vanished. The eight luxury cabins situated within the 130-acre reserve, boast unspoilt lake views, a hot tub, a rowing boat and complete seclusion and privacy.
If that’s not enough, Mayo Landing, the largest of the cabins, has it’s very own swimming pool heated to a lovely 30°C, and a log-red sauna.There are no check-in procedures or formalities – you really are made to feel at home from the get go. And when I say home, I mean the kind of home we all dream of! With antique furniture, roll top baths, deluxe power showers, plush king size beds, under floor heating and 360-degree views of the lake from every window…
In the autumn and winter, the evening’s are a little too chilly to take advantage of the al fresco dining on offer, but you won’t go hungry. Close by, the Wild Duck Inn is waiting to welcome you for a delicious dinner!