Larissa & Stephen

This dreamy coral wedding is ultra romantic, with flickering candlelight and pretty details

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Lisa Payne Photography, lisapaynephotography.co.uk

Picture the scene: it’s just the two of you, alone on a chic rooftop bar in Barcelona, as evening falls around you. This was the moment that Stephen chose to surprise Larissa with a proposal.

“He gave me a Links of London box, telling me he had a new charm for the bracelet we’ve been filling since we first met. Inside was an engagement ring charm! Stephen then got down on bended knee and asked me to be his wife. We went to the Barcelona store for Tiffany & Co the next day to choose my ring together.”

The bride visited several boutiques before she discovered her Morilee dress at Always & Forever Bridal in Hounslow.

“I almost didn’t try my dress on because they only had a sample in a plus size. The sparkling detail reminded me of a dress I’d seen on Pinterest though, so I gave it a shot and knew straight away I’d found the one!”

The Morilee gown featured a sweetheart neckline, dropped waist and tulle train, also boasting pretty crystals and Alencon lace. A two-tier, chapel-length veil, also from the boutique, provided the perfect accessory that didn’t detract from the dress.

Groom Stephen opted for a three-piece tails suit in classic navy, adding brown brogues. “I gifted him a pocket watch on our wedding morning. Before the wedding, I had it engraved with our initials for a personal touch. He looked so handsome and calm on the big day.”

Four bridesmaids attended Larissa, wearing lightweight, multi-way dresses. “I loved the dresses because they could choose how they wanted to wear them so I knew they would be comfortable on the day.” The bridesmaids also chose their own accessories.

Hair and Makeup by Gabrielle took care of the bridal party’s beauty needs, using MAC and Bobbi Brown products to create a natural, glowing look.

“I loved my Bobbi Brown ‘Rose Berry’ lipstick so much I bought it again to wear on special occasions.”

Larissa and Stephen said “I do” at The Most Sacred Heart Church Catholic Church in Middlesex. “Stephen’s parents and grandparents were married in this same church, so it meant the world to us to tie the knot there too!”

The bride walked down the aisle with her brother to Pachelbel’s ‘Canon in D’. Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ and Yiruma’s ‘River Flows In You’ played during the signing of the register, and the couple exited as newlyweds to ‘Wedding March’ by Mendelssohn.

“Exchanging rings and saying our vows in front of family and friends was the best feeling.”

After a fun journey in a Routemaster double decker bus to the reception venue, it was time to dine. Guests tucked into a delicious array of ham hock terrine or pear, walnut and chicory salad to start, followed by roast rump of lamb with a garlic crust and fondant potato or chilli and basil baked tofu for the main course. Dessert also offered a choice of two, with strawberry and Champagne torte and chocolate and raspberry tart both up for grabs.

“The speeches had everyone laughing! Stephen, his best man and my maid of honour each gave brilliant ones.”

To create their coral, navy and ivory theme, the couple bought coordinated lanterns from The Hanging Lantern Company to suspend from the ceiling. “We also added fairy lights across the marquee’s ceiling, styled by Elizabeth Hall, tall LOVE letters from Light Up Love and chiavari chairs, which were supplied by Hunton Park.”

“I got the idea for the hanging lanterns and the letters from Wedding Ideas.”

“I loved the peach sequin table cloths, too. They were supplied and styled by Amie Bone.” Homemade silver glittery table numbers and candelabra placed on mirror bases, dressed with ruscus foliage and flowers, added a beautiful finish.

Larissa and Stephen also enlisted Amie Bone Flowers for their floral arrangements. “Amie created my hand-tied bouquet from Miss Piggy roses, coral peonies, freesias, salmon stocks, white hydrangea, pearl avalanche roses, white waxflower, thlaspi, cream lisianthus and eucalyptus. It was tied with navy ribbon and pearl-headed pins.”

The three-tier chocolate, red velvet and lemon drizzle cake was created by Classic Cakes. “The decoration included coral flowers and white lace icing as well as ribbons.”

The favours were equally sweet, with guests receiving Tiptree honey jars, complete with a wooden honey dipper and wildflower paper tag.

“We hired an amazing DJ, Jason from Exclusive Discos, who doubled up as our toastmaster during the day, too. We met beforehand to talk through music choices and he played all night.” When it came to their first dance, Larissa and Stephen went for a contemporary choice.

“We chose ‘Over and Over Again’ by Nathan Sykes featuring Arianna Grande for our first dance.”

“It had just been released when we were planning and we related to the lyrics. We even had our wedding rings engraved with the lyrics to remember it by.”

Opting for a trendy dual-centre honeymoon, the newlyweds headed off to South Africa and Mauritius with the help of Virgin Holidays. “We spent three nights on a private game reserve before moving on to Mauritius for seven more.” Early morning game drives and evenings spent by the fire characterised their time in South Africa, while their second stop was all about the sunshine.

“Don’t stress on the day. At this point, there’s nothing you can do. Your guests won’t notice if something is slightly different to what you had planned. Do double check the seating plan with your venue though. I realised halfway through the wedding breakfast that guests were not all sitting where they should have been!”

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY The Most Sacred Heart Church Catholic Church, Middlesex

RECEPTION VENUE Hunton Park, Hertfordshire

DRESS Morilee at Always & Forever Bridal, Middlesex

BRIDESMAID DRESSES For similar, try In One Clothing

GROOM Impeccable, Pinner

ACCESSORIES Debenhams, Always & Forever Bridal

HAIR & MAKEUP Hair and Makeup by Gabrielle

DECOR The Hanging Lantern Company, Amie Bone Flowers, Elizabeth Hall, Light Up Love

FLOWERS Amie Bone Flowers

CAKE Classic Cakes

ENTERTAINMENT Exclusive Discos

HONEYMOON Virgin Holidays