15 Stunning Copper Wedding Decorations For You To Steal.

Remember that choosing copper wedding decorations doesn’t mean using that colour only. This opulent, industrial hue tones beautifully with a more muted palette of soft grey, white and ultra trendy greenery.

 

Nail the trend AND have a super stylish, ultra romantic wedding with these copper wedding decorations without blowing your budget!
amandakarenphotography.co.uk and Little Bear Cakery

More on how to style a stunning greenery-inspired wedding here.

 

amandakarenphotography.co.uk and Ananya Cards

Don’t forget your stationery can be decorative too, especially the items for on the day. Bear your colour scheme in mind when it comes to ordering your menus and place cards to add extra glimmers of copper to your tables.

Wedding Ideas Shop is the perfect one stop shop for your metallic and copper decor ideas. From candelabra and candle holders to foiled treats and table wear, we have everything you’ll need in one place to dress the day of your dreams without rocking your budget!

 

Mr & Mrs Rose Gold Bunting Backdrop, weddingideasmag.com/shop
Rose Gold Sequin Table Runner, weddingideasmag.com/shop
Rose Gold Guest Book Wishing Jar, weddingideasmag.com/shop
amandakarenphotography.co.uk
Rose Gold Paper Straws, weddingideasmag.com/shop
Rose Gold Luggage Place Card Tags, weddingideasmag.com/shop
Throw Some Confetti in Rose Gold Envelopes, weddingideasmag.com/shop
Copper Foil Chocolate Hearts, weddingideasmag.com/shop
amandakarenphotography.co.uk
Rose Gold Circle Garland, weddingideasmag.com/shop
The Wedding of my Dreams
The Wedding of my Dreams

 

Planning a copper colour scheme for your wedding? Share your ideas!

