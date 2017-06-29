15 Stunning Copper Wedding Decorations For You To Steal.

Remember that choosing copper wedding decorations doesn’t mean using that colour only. This opulent, industrial hue tones beautifully with a more muted palette of soft grey, white and ultra trendy greenery.

Don’t forget your stationery can be decorative too, especially the items for on the day. Bear your colour scheme in mind when it comes to ordering your menus and place cards to add extra glimmers of copper to your tables.

