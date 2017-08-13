Nicole & Gary

From the vows to the décor, attention to detail makes this bright, colourful barn wedding breathtaking

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Photography by GK, photographygk.co.uk

Gary and Nicole’s lives changed forever when their whirlwind romance began, but we’ll let them tell you the full story. “We met on Tinder in the early summer. Within six weeks we jetted off for our first holiday together and in three months we moved in.”

It was on the couple’s first anniversary that Gary asked Nicole to be his wife. “We had an amazing dinner at the Savoy Grill in London. When the waiter delivered dessert he lifted the cloche to reveal a ring surrounded by sweet treats. Dessert and diamonds are my two favourite things,” laughs Nicole. “The ring was a 1.37 carat radiant cut diamond on a platinum band and there were lots of tears and Champagne!”

“I’d been worried about wedding dress shopping – I wanted to lose some weight and, when I first visited a few boutiques, I was really disappointed with how the style of dresses I liked looked on. Following a friend’s recommendation, my mum and I visited Heritage Brides at Hartfield House in the New Year – and we were blown away! Sam had so many different styles and encouraged me to try different shapes, including separates.”

“I’d not previously considered them, but separates felt so right and fitted our barn wedding perfectly.”

“Each fitting and visit afterwards was a pleasure to attend in such a stunning, 15th-century setting.”

Nicole’s separates of choice were the A-line Blossom skirt, made from silk satin and the Daisy capped sleeve, V-neck top, made from silk crepe, both by Belle and Bunty. “The dress was so light and moved beautifully. We added flowers to the waist and had the skirt and top sewn together to create a dress that would remain in place all day. I loved how it felt to wear.”

The bride purchased her Rainbow Club shoes through the boutique, adding Accessorize earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet from Emma Geller, which was a gift from Gary on their wedding morning.

“My mother is very creative so she designed and handmade the back jewellery for my dress.”

“We kept it simple with a chain of beads and crystals for the ceremony, swapping to a more elaborate two-tier design in the evening.”

Gary wore a three-piece blue Ted Baker lounge suit, hired from Moss Bros. He also opted to have a white shirt tailored for him from Windsor Formal Hire. Tan brogues from Dune, a coral tie and pocket square from Formal Tailor and a Hugo Boss watch completed his look.

“We’d always wanted an informal wedding, so I chose flower girls and pageboys rather than adult attendants – seven in total!”

“The girls wore lace ivory bridesmaid dresses with floral silk belts, purchased from Marks and Spencer, and the boys wore white linen shirts, a stone linen waistcoat and trousers and casual grey brogues.”

The bridal party arrived at the ceremony, held in the Tithe Barn at Ufton Court, in a 1966 VW Campervan, hired from Kev’s Kampers. Nicole’s sisters read ‘He’s Not Perfect’ and their nieces read ‘Teddybear’.

“We wrote our own vows together but didn’t tell our guests – there wasn’t a dry eye in the front row!”

“It made our ceremony special and the words we exchanged much more meaningful. They reflected us and our hopes for the future.”

Fosters Catering, a supplier recommended by the couple’s venue, allowed them to design their own bespoke menu. “We wanted something informal but filling, so we served sharing platters of tapas to start. The main course was a hog roast complete with stuffing, crackling, apple sauce, bread rolls and salads, followed by a trio of desserts.

One of the reasons we chose our caterers was because they offered a portable wood-fired pizza oven – in the evenings guests could tuck into a freshly made pizza in 90 seconds!”

The couple also enjoyed a trip to France to source their wines through Majestic Wines, creating a pimp your prosecco bar.

To decorate their colourful barn wedding, the couple hired in Mr & Mrs illuminated letters from Berks Wedding Hire and a fairy light canopy, disco lantern lights and paper pom poms from Oakwood Events. Wooden crates, barrels and ladders alongside an upcycled cards suitcase that once belonged to the bride’s grandfather added pretty touches. The venue also featured ivy and fairy lights wrapped around the beams.

Candlelight flickered from almost every surface, with tealights also suspended in baubles from trees, and Cherubs Floral Design supplied the barrels and wooden door tabletop which became the drinks table.

“When I first got engaged, my sister bought me a subscription to Wedding Ideas. I marked pages, looked up suppliers and pulled out ideas every month for our colourful barn wedding.”

“I was blown away when my florist, Alicia at Wessex Flower Company, delivered my flowers on the day. She’d even sourced my café au lait dahlias which aren’t in season typically when we got married.”

The couple’s multi-centre honeymoon spanned Kenya, Mauritius and Dubai.

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Ufton Court, Reading

DRESS Belle and Bunty at Heritage Brides, Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

GROOM Moss Bros, Windsor Formal Hire, Formal Tailor

ACCESSORIES Rainbow Club, Accessorize, Emma Geller

CATERING Fosters Catering

DÉCOR Berks Wedding Hire, Oakwood Events, Cherubs Floral Design

FLOWERS Wessex Flower Company

CAKE French Made

ENTERTAINMENT Live Events Group and Get Your Booth On

HONEYMOON Virgin

VIDEOGRAPHER Paul Hubbard