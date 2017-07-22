Colette & Michael

A stunning South African winery wedding featuring a Kobus Dippenaar wedding dress

PHOTOGRAPHY Kristi Agier Photography, kristiagier.com

Who would have guessed that an innocent spot of matchmaking by friends would lead to marriage? We’ll let bride Colette tell you more. “I had planned to meet a friend for iced tea in Hyde Park in June of 2014, but ended up being set up on a double date with Michael at George Club in Mayfair.”

The proposal was also a carefully planned surprise. “Mike drove us to France, to Chateau Mont-Royal in Chantilly, when I thought we were going to stay with his mum!” laughs Colette. “He pretended to propose on the balcony, giving me what looked like a ring box but contained earrings! After leaving me hanging for 30 minutes, he then said that if I loved the earrings, he might have something to go well with them, getting down on one knee and proposing to me.”

Model Colette stunned wearing a Kobus Dippenaar Atelier gown for the big day.

“I had the dress personalised by Kobus Dippenaar himself – he knows my body shape so well, it was beautiful!” The figure-hugging lace gown featured embroidery and a raw silk overskirt, embroidered to match. “Because the dress was heavily embellished I didn’t want to wear too much jewellery, so I simply added the earrings Mike gifted to me on our engagement.”

The groom chose black tie attire, personalised with a dark blue velvet jacket made by Udeshi, London. “I felt so in love when I saw him,” gushes the bride.

Colette’s two sisters, sister-in-law and best friend attended her as bridesmaids. “The theme for their dresses was Champagne, so we opted for classic gowns with blush pink embroidery at the back. They each carried rose bouquets but wore their hair differently to best suit them.

I believe that the ideal way to get glowing skin is from the inside out, so I tried to be very healthy, with plenty of fruit and vegetables, water and sleep in the six weeks before our big day. We got married in South Africa, so my aunt, Marna Bean, who owns a salon there styled my hair and Corne Visser, based in Cape Town, took care of my makeup.”

“After crazy rain all morning, the sun burst through just in time.”

Colette and Michael married in a religious ceremony at Cavalli Wine and Stud Farm in the stunning South African countryside. “It was just such a beautiful venue, with streaming sunshine and 360-degree views of the Cape wine lands – the perfect place to get hitched to my favourite person!”

“Savour every moment – walking down the aisle and sharing our first kiss as we became husband and wife was unforgettable.”

Kicking off the reception celebrations were Soul Reflection, an instrumental jazz band who played during the canapés outside. For the wedding breakfast, guests dined on citrus cured trout to start, followed by beef fillet with smoked butternut puree and a decadent dessert of chocolate choux balls, marshmallow, berry compote, cocoa nibs and cinnamon meringue. The wedding cake was also served, featuring chocolate ganache, vanilla and lemon, and the family’s fruit cake recipe in different tiers.

“The speeches were fantastic. My father’s words really touched me and made me feel just how much he loves Mike and I. He really welcomed him into our family. My best friend also spoke, recalling our long friendship and how special that is to have. Mike’s brother was best man, making everyone laugh, before my groom gave his amazing speech. He was funny and cute and made me feel like the most special and loved girl in the world. Savour every moment together!”

The couple decorated their reception with a sparkling champagne, white and green colour scheme.

“We hired Nico Laubscher from N Concepts and Design for all the décor, lighting and flowers. The venue was filled with fresh white and green flowers and gold table names, chandeliers and ceiling drapes.”

Colette carried an unstructured bouquet featuring timeless white and green blooms, with the bridesmaids carrying white roses. The floral centrepieces featured white roses, tulips, hydrangeas and greenery.

Me and Mr Brown, the couple’s party band of choice, took to the floor to kick off a night of dancing. “They had everyone up and dancing for the entire evening. They really understood the crowd,” the couple recommend.

Colette and Michael shared their first dance to Frank Valli’s ‘You’re Just Too Good To Be True’.

“We both feel so blessed to have found each other. The lyrics of this song ring so completely true to us and how much we love and care for each other.”

A twin-centre honeymoon, divided between Oman and the Maldives, offered the newlyweds an exotic start to married life together. “We spent one week at Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman followed by a week at Baros in the Maldives. It was absolutely divine! We had the most amazing food and sunshine. Our days were spent sunbathing, snorkelling and seeing the sea turtles and sharks!”

Suppliers

VENUE Cavalli Wine and Stud Farm, South Africa

DRESS Kobus Dippenaar Atelier

GROOM Udeshi, London

HAIR Marna Bean

MAKEUP Corne Visser

DÉCOR N Concepts and Design

ENTERTAINMENT Me and Mr Brown, Soul Reflection

VIDEOGRAPHER FJS