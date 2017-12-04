A fiery, foraged woodland wreath

This wild and textured wreath design is easy to recreate and really suits that other-worldly, woodland feel that’s been all over Instagram this year.

You will need:

A selection of festive foliages – either forage for yourself or ask your florist to source some for you (blue pine, spruce, Nordmann fir, juniper twigs, eucalyptus, twigs), a selection of poinsettias in varied sizes and colours, church candles, twine or green florist string, a round tray

Simply arrange your plants and foliages on your tray in a wreath shape. Placing sprigs on top of one-another in a circular motion will create an effective, rounded shape.

Loosely tie sprigs together to hold the shape. Then add your four Christmas candles to finish off the arrangement