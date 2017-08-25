Chi Chi London Launch Adorable And Affordable Flower girl Dresses

Brides everywhere, affordable flower girl dresses just got even CUTER! Chi Chi London launches TODAY its debut childrenswear collection featuring gorgeous designs for flower girls of ages 3-12 years.

Featuring 16 dresses from tinted tulle, to crochet, ditsy floral prints, 3D detailing, flowers and bows – flower girl dresses have never looked so stylish.Colours include white, pastel pink blue and lilac and deeper rose pink and navy satin. Their fairytale finesse and adorable styles will have the littlest members of your bridal party, twirling all day long!

Prices from £45 – £58 www.chichiclothing.com