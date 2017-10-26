Catherine Deane Collection Preview In Marrakech

Get lost in the dreamy silhouettes, bohemian lace and sheer romantic tulles of the brand new Catherine Deane collection. Splashes of electric lace and delicate floral embroidery contrast with chic monochromatic styles.

The free spirit and hazy atmosphere of the shoot location, Marrakech, perfectly matched a whimsical and alluring collection of gowns, bridal separates and ready to wear styles. The juxtaposition of traditional architecture and modern features magnifies a definitive style of and the adventurous bride it appeals to…

Catherine Deane have beautiful boutiques in London and New York

Marrakech AW17

Photographer Jimi Drosinos