Canapés are traditionally served in the hours between the ceremony and the wedding breakfast, accompanied by Champagne or perhaps Pimm’s or bespoke cocktails.

They are food that was made for mingling, so canapés should be bite-sized, simple to serve and easy to eat. Your venue’s serving staff will be wandering between your guests with your chosen platters, and they form the first part of your reception, so they should look and taste great.

Typically, you’ll want to plan for each guest to tuck into several canapés each, but your caterers will be able to advise you on quantities.

TIP here's what you need to ask your caterers to make sure your wedding food hits the right notes.

Dinnertime favourites

Miniature Yorkshire puddings, surf and turf bite-sized brioche burgers, and the classic fish and chips… your mouth must be watering by now.

And when you have 100 guests’ different tastes to cater for, it counts! Choosing classic dishes in canapé form with comforting ingredients is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser. Furthermore, opting for hot canapés can be the sensible choice given the Great British weather and its tendency to be a little on the chilly or damp side. The biggest challenge here will be getting a few bites between photographs yourselves!

Savouring summer

If you’ll be celebrating your nuptials when the sun is shining, you’ll probably want your canapés to complement the season. Now is the time to swap hot for cold and choose spruced-up salads, full of zesty flavours.

Try mozzarella, tomato and basil canapés or rustic boards of antipasti and charcuterie that take their cue from the Mediterranean. And while canapés should always work as finger food, mousses are still an option. Simply top individual spoons with your canapé concoction of choice and your guests will be helping themselves with ease.

Take away on tap

Chinese, Indian, Mexican, Italian, sushi… There are so many feisty flavours worth shouting about in global cuisine. While they may be a far cry from British comfort food, they have all become staples in our diets thanks to Britain’s buzzing gastronomic scene, so why not serve up a selection? You’re bound to please almost all palates, especially those of your more epicurean guests, thanks to the range of ingredients and spices.

Something sweet

Who ever said that canapés had to be savoury? If you’re an aficionado of all things sweet, then switch up your miniature morsels for baked goods or ice cream cones instead. Serving scones with jam and cream is an indulgent and delicious option that will go down well year-round. Bonus points for theming your menu as well as your décor! If you’ve chosen an English country garden or fete style, these will be perfect.

