Vintage and antique jewels can provide you with the chance to purchase a truly unique piece for your loved one. Vintage pieces have had an entire lifetime before they make their way to you. If you want to really impress your bride-to-be, then you really should consider how you could get your hands on a one-off piece. Don’t worry, this article will reveal all you need to know to buy your fiancé the jewellery of their dreams.

Antique wedding rings are the way to go

Buying a wedding ring can be a real minefield. However, it doesn’t have to be.

Antique and vintage pieces can be an excellent way to do: they tick all the boxes of style, class, elegance and at a reasonable price too. These pieces have lived a life before they made their way into your hands, which makes them all the more exciting.

Necklaces and bracelets for the big day

Let’s not forget about the necklaces! It’s easy to get carried away, focusing too heavily on your wedding or engagement rings. However, there are so many other options out there to adorn a gorgeous bride. There are so many options out there too – consider classic silvers and golds, or even pearls, to perfectly accessorize any wedding dress.

Earrings for the bride-to-be

Earrings are a fantastic way to take any wedding dress to the next level. Antique earrings are particularly great, with high quality stones and unique designs for you to choose from. You can also choose from almost any period or style in history, too. For example, if your fiancé is a fan of the 1920s style, why not treat her to some diamond drop earrings, fit for a flapper dancer?

What antique wedding jewellery idea will you go for?

Guest Writer Hollie Jones

Hollie is a freelance writer and co-writer for the Hollie and the Ivy blog. She is passionate about upcycling, interior design, crafts and weddings. Hollie enjoys writing about these topics and spreading her knowledge and experience to others.