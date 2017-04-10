Bridesmaids wearing white – the thought may have filled you with dread up until now, but that’s all about to change…

WORDS: LAUREN FRASER

It’s actually traditional…

While we may think that bridesmaids wearing white has always been off limits, you don’t have to venture that far back for it to be tradition instead. You heard it right: traditionally, the bride would also have her bridesmaids wearing white in order to confuse any evil spirits, safely disguising the bride among the group.

While we’re talking about traditions, would you let your partner see your wedding dress before the big day?

Given that dressing your bridesmaids in this pure colour was designed to tie you together, it goes without saying that bridesmaids wearing white can complement your dress perfectly. Just make sure you pay attention to the shade of white you choose so that they’re all the same (antique, ivory, brilliant white…). Bonus points for co-ordinating fabrics or embellishments too! You can use the shape of your gown, neckline and accessories to still stand out.

When Toni and Stephen married, the bride specifically chose white bridesmaid dresses that would look like an extension of her own Galia Lahav gown (pictured below). The results? Breathtaking.

Co-ordinate with your flower girls

Your flower girls will likely be wearing white princess style dresses anyway, so you’re already sharing the traditional bridal colour. Having your bridesmaids dress in white too will simply enhance your overall aesthetic, making for gorgeous group photographs and a stylish bridal party.

It looks amazing!

What better reason to have your bridesmaids wearing white? You want your best girls to feel their best and look their best – white bridesmaid dresses might just be the way to do it! Whether you’re after a festival vibe or Greek goddess glamour for your destination wedding, white bridesmaid dresses are a winner. And they absolutely can be styled for formal weddings too – just look at Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress for the Royal Wedding…