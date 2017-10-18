Bridesmaids Duties and Jobs During Your Wedding Day

Being asked to be a bridesmaid is a wonderful honour, and one that most girls feel incredibly lucky to experience.

However, if you’ve never been one before, or don’t know much about the formalities of a wedding, it can seem a slightly daunting task. Worry not, though, I’ve put together the ultimate guide to being a bridesmaid, and outlined your key roles and bridesmaids duties for before, and on the day. Enjoy.

A Bit Of Background

The history of the bridesmaid varies across cultures, religions and time periods. In early Roman times, bridesmaids formed a kind of bridal troop, who marched alongside to accompany the bride to the groom’s village. This ‘protective shield’ of similarly outfitted bridesmaids was supposed to intervene if any wayward thugs or vengeful suitors tried to hurt the bride or steal her dowry.

However, the Western bridesmaid tradition seems to have originated from later Roman law, which required ten witnesses at a wedding in order to outsmart evil spirits believed to attend marriage ceremonies. The bridesmaids and ushers would dress in identical clothing to the bride and groom, so that the evil spirits wouldn’t know which couple was actually getting married. Even as late as 19th century England, the belief that ill-wishers could administer curses and taint the marriage still existed. In Victorian wedding photographs, for example, it can take quite a bit of inspection to pick out the bride and groom!

The morning of the wedding

It makes sense for all the bridesmaids and pageboys to get dressed at the bridal home or wherever the bride is getting ready. This helps to prevent creasing of the wedding outfits and gives everyone the chance to make any last-minute adjustments.

If you’re chief bridesmaid (or Maid of Honour if you’re married), your role on the day is of utmost importance to the bride and the other attendants. You must maintain a calming influence throughout the day, and be as organised as possible.

On the morning of the wedding, you’ll need to ensure that everyone is where they should be, when they should be, and that the right clothes and accessories are ready for the right person.

Your other duties in the morning include: arriving at the bride’s house in plenty of time for the hairdresser and make-up artist being on hand to help dress younger attendants; looking after a handbag for the bride, containing tissues, blotting paper, and a lipgloss for touch ups throughout the day. We also recommend you pack an ‘emergency kit’ for the morning too – this could include plasters, some rescue remedy and of course a sewing kit incase any little clothing rips occur.

Getting to the Ceremony

The maid of honour, bridesmaids and other attendants will probably travel to the ceremony venue with the bride’s mother. Your calming influence may be tested to the limit, as everyone will be excited and perhaps a little emotional about the coming events.

Once all the attendants are assembled, the photographer may want to take some pictures before the bride arrives. The maid of honour will have to organise the other bridesmaids and pageboys, particularly very young ones.

Duties at the ceremony

When the bride arrives, the maid of honour will need to ensure everyone is assembled and in the right position behind her, ready for her entrance. Calm any excited little flower girls and pageboys using bribery (sweets) if necessary.

Make any necessary adjustments to the bride’s veil and dress so that she looks absolutely gorgeous for her big entrance. All eyes will be on her!

Bridesmaids also have very specific duties. The bride will follow you into the ceremony and usually sit near the front, ready for the procession back out at the end. Make sure that you know where to go and that young flower girls and page boys have their parents seated close by.

Check out the traditional Processional order

Once the bride has joined the groom, the maid of honour takes her bouquet and gloves, if she is wearing any, and looks after them for the duration of the service.

If in a church, when the couple sign the register, the maid of honour goes with them into the vestry or side room, accompanied by the best man, to witness the signing.

On leaving the ceremony venue, the maid of honour and the best man take their positions behind the bride and her new husband for the recessional. Other older bridesmaids will be escorted by the ushers. Younger bridesmaids and pageboys will follow behind.

Once you are all outside, the maid of honour may need to arrange the couple and attendants for the photographs. It is also quite usual for the maid of honour to have her photo taken with the best man.

Reception Routine

Once at the reception, the bride may want the maid of honour to be a part of the receiving line. The purpose of the line is to allow the guests to meet the bridal party, and to ensure that the bride and groom say at hello and thank you to each guest.

You may also have the responsibility for displaying the bride’s bouquet somewhere safe (and preferably cool), ensuring it doesn’t get damaged during the rest of the day. Liaise with the venues wedding co-ordinator to get a vase or jug of water to keep the flowers refreshed.

The maid of honour should also circulate amongst the guests during the reception, ensuring that they are enjoying themselves and don’t need anything. In this way you act as the bride’s back-up; she will have only limited time to spend with each guest.

Although the speeches at the reception are generally a male prerogative, it is becoming more usual for the bride and bridesmaids to make a speech too! Check out these 4 best EVER wedding speeches for inspiration.

The first dance is exclusively reserved for the newlyweds, but it is traditional for the maid of honour to take to the floor with the best man and join the happy couple midway through the first dance.

Finally, when the couple leave at the end of the night, the maid of honour should be on hand to take care of the bride’s wedding dress and ensure that it is returned to her home. The other attendants’ outfits may need to be returned if they’ve been hired and she may well ask you to take responsibility for this.