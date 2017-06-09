17 Bridesmaid Proposal Ideas

17 IDEAS TO POP THE QUESTION: “WILL YOU BE MY BRIDESMAID”?!

Picking your bridesmaids is without question one of the most important parts of planning your dream day! Whether you’ve had your crew picked out since you were a little girl or you’re just now thinking of who you might like your bridal squad to be, choosing a way to ask your favourite girls to help get you down the aisle is no small task. Do you want to surprise your best girls with a special, personalised gift or would you like to ask them in a more traditional way?

Whichever way you choose, you will be thankful to have your girls by your side on your big day and the many stressful moments leading up to it. Here are a few ideas to pop the question that you AND your bridesmaids-to-be will LOVE!

STICK WITH TRADITION

Looking for a simple, heartfelt way to ask your leading ladies to be part of your wedding party? A DIY card is a perfect way to add a personal touch to your bridesmaid proposal. This traditional proposal is a wonderful way to thank your bridesmaids for being there for you.

CLEVER CUSTOMIZATION

A customised coffee mug is a creative, fun way to surprise your bridesmaids-to-be. They won’t be able to stop smiling when they discover their invitation at the bottom of their morning coffee or tea!

MAKE THEM LAUGH

Make your bridesmaids laugh with a funny DIY card! Wedding planning can be stressful, and a joke is a great way to lighten the mood. Your ladies will love the cheerful, goofy proposal.

HEAVENLY AROMAS

Is there anything better than a spa day with your girls? We don’t think so! A customised candle is a fantastic way to show your gratitude to your bridesmaids-to-be.

ADD A LITTLE SPARKLE

Show your special girls that you need them with a thoughtful piece of jewellery! Nothing says “I love you” like a stunning piece that they can wear down the aisle on your big day.

SHOW YOUR SWEET SIDE

Satisfy your ladies’ sweet tooth with a tasty bridesmaids’ proposal! From macaroons to cakes, your bridesmaids-to-be will love making wedding plans while munching on delicious treats.

PRACTICAL PROPOSAL

Ask your friends to join your wedding party with a practical gift to help get them through weeks of wedding planning. From hair ties to water bottles, your bridesmaids will thank you on long days of shopping for flowers and dresses!

THE GIFT OF RELAXATION

Give your bridesmaids the gift of relaxation with a kit filled with essential oils, bath bombs and delicious lotions. Nothing like a relaxing bubble bath after dancing the night away on your big day!

SHIMMER FOR THE BIG DAY

Give your bridesmaids a subtle piece of jewellery to match your new engagement ring! You got your rock, now it’s your turn to give your bridesmaids a special gift to show that you care.

PLAYFUL DIY PROPOSAL

Bring out the inner little girl in your bridesmaids with a fun DIY project! Your bridesmaids will love putting together a puzzle or going on a scavenger hunt to help you pop the question.

GIRLS NIGHT SUPPLIES

Is there anything better than rosé and scrumptious chocolate? We don’t think so, and your bridesmaids agree! Open a bottle of wine and have a girly evening of wedding planning after giving your bridesmaids the perfect DIY goodie basket.

COSY ESSENTIALS

Cuddle up with your bridesmaids and gush about wedding details with customisable pyjamas! From fluffy socks to warm blankets, the possibilities are endless. Did someone say girls’ night?

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES

Take your childhood friends on a trip back in time with a personalized gift box. You may need to grab the tissues, because this heartfelt bridesmaid proposal is sure to be a tearjerker. Fill the box with pictures of the two of you and plenty of their favourite things!

HEARTFELT THANK YOU

Thank your favourite ladies for being there for you during the highs and the lows with a customised DIY card. Spend the day reminiscing and laughing about the ghost of boyfriends past with your new “I Do Crew”.

SIP IN STYLE

Spend your hen party in style with a personalised wine glass! You and your bridesmaids are sure to be the life of the party with matching glasses you can use to have the ultimate night out.

PICTURE PERFECT PROPOSAL

Ensure a picture perfect wedding with a social media inspired DIY card! Your bridesmaids will have a laugh while making sure to capture every second of your special day on camera. Do we feel a photo booth coming on?

SURPRISE!

Last but not least, surprise your bridesmaids-to-be with a DIY balloon proposal. Fill the balloon with confetti or glitter and watch as your besties are surprised with your message. Don’t forget to include a pin for popping the balloon!