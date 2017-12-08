15 Heartfelt and Fun Bridesmaid And Maid Of Honour Gifts

15 Bridesmaid And Maid Of Honour Gift Ideas

Whether you have one bridesmaid or 20 in your bridal party, it’s more than likely the leading ladies in your life were/are all hands on deck with the wedding planning! A small gesture like these gorgeous gift ideas will guarantee the big thank you they deserve for getting you through thick and thin!

Whatever your budget we have just the thing…

1. Personalised Saffiano Clutch

HA Designs, £40

Made from Saffiano leather, the personalised nude clutch bag from HA Designs is the essential bridesmaid gift! A classic colour that will match any shade of dress, the sophisticated personalisation that gets embossed onto the leather makes this the ultimate style statement and heartfelt thank you.

2. NickyClarke Super Shine Rose Straightener

Nicky Clarke, £89.99

3. Maid Of Honour Box Gift Set

LoveLi.co.uk, £35

For all the invite writing and dress pinning your best girl deserves a luxury wooden engraved gift box by LoveLi filled with gorgeous goodies. Find nestled inside

– a Champagne Citrus Pink Pomelo hand poured candle, a wooden engraved heart charm a stylish hand foiled LoveLi bridesmaid greeting card. Gift them as they are, or add your own personalised treats for each maid.

4. ghd flight travel hairdryer

ghd, £59

For the style gurus in your group, gift them the brand new ghd flight® travel hairdryer; the ultimate combination of portability and powerful performance will be a welcomed addition to their dressing room.

5. Personalised name Necklace

Anna Lou Of London, £55

Commemorate your special occasion by naming the girls who helped to make it all possible with a personalised Silver, Gold or Rose Gold name necklace. Gift these to your girls on the wedding morning; they could even wear them on the day!

6. Ted Baker Luxury Phone Cases

Ted Baker, From £26

Our personal items have never been so precious and now, thanks to the Ted Baker have never looked so pretty. The stellar new-season range of patterned, marbled, novel and metallic protective folio cases offer the perfect personal gift. Choose one to match each of their personalities and watch their eyes light up!

7. Personalised Bridal Party Message Mugs

Posh Totty Designs, £45

The perfect set of gifts for your wedding party, these Personalised Wedding Mugs are crafted from fine bone china Gift each a cute keepsake with their title and a personalised message on the back. Available individually too.

8. Personalised Bridesmaids Thank you Champagne

Bottle Bazaar, £80

Surprise your bridal party with wine, champagne or a bottle of Prosecco that’s all about them! Choose your design, select your wine, personalise away…

9. Made By Me For You Personalised Chocolate Bars

The Grownup Chocolate Company, £25

Down to the chocolate, your choice of flavour and even a custom designed wrapper, create and personalise a gift box of chocolate bars and have them delivered straight to their door with a special message!

10. Thank you ‘kiss and hug’ earrings



ATTIC, £14

Featuring a set of sterling silver ‘kiss and hug’ earrings on a handmade presentation card with a stamped message in gold ink, these a beautiful gift for friends, family, bridesmaids, and Mother of the Bride or Groom.

11. Stop and Smell The Roses Idiom Bangle

Kate Spade, £28

12-karat rose gold plated bangle engraved with ‘Stop and smell the Roses’. See the full collection of classic enamel bangles which celebrate favourite turns of phrase. A key quality accessories piece for any female member of your bridal party bangles are available in all metal types to suit colour preference.

12. Modern Friendship Poem Print

Pearl & Earl, From £15

Frame your thank you with the Typographic Poem Print by Earl & Pearl which was originally written for a real person. The message translates to any close friendship and you can personalise with a name of your choice for the perfect gift for their home.

13. Personalised Pastel Gemstone Drops

J&S Jewellery, £30

Gorgeous natural gemstone necklaces, coupled with personalised mini heart initials!

14. Crystal Rhinestone Choker

All That Glitters Jewellery, £20

Choker necklaces don’t have to be reserved for evenings out. Let’s elevate this trend to the bridal party, starting with these stunning ones by All That Glitters!

15. Infinity double initial necklace

J&S Jewellery, £25

A double initial Octagon tag necklace with a pretty infinity leaf motif – the perfect maid of honour gift (for your absolute bestie!)

What do you think is the perfect thank you present to gift your bridesmaids and maid of honour?!

