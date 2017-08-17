You’ve found your man, but you still need your best girls. Are you ready to pop the all-important question and ask them, will you be my bridesmaid?

It’s taken a while, but you’ve finally decided just who you want to join you in your bridal squad. They’re the girls who are closest to your heart, who you trust with the world and who will give you honest opinions when you need them (and when you’re about to invest thousands on a dress, you do!).

But how can you ask them to be your bridesmaids in a way that shows them just how special they are? With super cute ‘will you be my bridesmaid’ cards, of course… And Wedding Ideas is giving away 2,000 of them!

Claim your beautiful double-sided bridesmaid cards now without dipping into your budget at all. Hurry, because there are only 2,000 to give away!

Make your bridesmaid proposals picture-perfect and one they’ll always remember with these bridesmaid cards. You can personalise each card for each of your best girls before hand delivering them. Make sure you have another bridesmaid or your groom on hand to snap photos of the moment you ask, it’s going to be cute! These cards make a lovely keepsake for your bridesmaids after the big day, too.

This is a time to treasure that you’ll never have again, so why not make every moment count? Start your wedding planning journey with your bridesmaid proposals and these pretty cards! Then enjoy every day as you count down to the big one with your best girls by your side.