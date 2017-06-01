According to Pinterest our obsession with Pearl pimped accessories are having a real major moment for hair and beauty.

Pictured in clusters around effortless top knots, braids and chignon styles, celebs like Arianna Grande have also favoured an edgy look with these pimped hair pins in symmetry to line the length of a tightly braided top into a ponytail. Whether you want softening accessories, dotted details or a retro and on trend statement with your bridal style, these pinned styles are bound to make you rethink your gem of choice on the big day.

Image Source: Pinterest

Less is more with this chic low chignon style dotted with singular pearl pins

A pearl vine to line the crown of a low volumed style

Similarly entwine a more elaborate crystal and pearl vine through half up, half down curls.

For an inbetween hair length, this partially braided diagonal sweep is finished off with a gold vine clustered with tiny pearls twisted throughout.

Low Chignon held with a coral shaped pearl hairpiece. The Gold vine against blonde hair will enhance the white of the pearls.

A vintage take on a hair vine or halo accessory piece in contrast to a messy boho bun.

Pearl hair vine on a low chignon/twist

Cob style half up do pinned round the back.

Underpin for long hair down

Curls in volume, dressed with pearl topped styling pins.

A diagonal line of pearls follow a horizontal chunky plait into a sleek chignon.

Half plaited to a ponytail style finish framed with singular pearls and small flowers.

Clustered pearls on a single pin