The Perfect Bridal Company: Best Bridal Shoe Styles 2018

Step Up With These Beautiful Bridal Shoe Styles For 2018

Tea length, fit and flare, or with a trendy, tasteful split… whatever your chosen dress style, your bridal shoes will matter the most when all eyes are on you, first when you walk down the aisle and later on the dance floor.

Your first priority to prepare for your dress fitting will be deciding on your desired heel height. This is why it’s important to consider your bridal shoe style in the early stages, so you know how your dress will actually fall. Get a good idea of the kind of bridal shoe that will suit you – both for style and comfort – ahead of your boutique fitting. Your seamstress and budget will thank you later!

Bridal Shoe specialist The Perfect Bridal Company pay close attention to quality and detail, an ethos that is showcased in their exclusive collection of heels, bridal boots, flats and beautiful block heels. Luxury touches like floral and leather linings ensure a unique design. Plus, padded insoles provide the ultimate comfort. We think you’ll agree that, from sensible to sassy, the collection doesn’t compromise on style… EVER!

Block Heels

A block heel is a great choice for 2018 if you’ll be spending any time outdoors on your big day. It’s ideal for someone who wants a bit of a heel but wouldn’t be comfortable in a stiletto. The fun, flirty styling can be great for all ages, and the simplicity of this pretty sandal is brilliant for blinging up with one of The Perfect Bridal Company’s gorgeous clip on trims! Floral themed wedding? Lace wedding gown? Choose from floral, diamante, lace, jewel and more to customise the ankle strap or toe bar.

The statement block heel will satisfy every craving for this current shoe trend! (Cue styles Taylor and Harriet!) These beautiful dyeable satin sandals will complement any fashion-forward bridal look. To contrast a heavily beaded boho dress or to complete a sophisticated, pared back look, the block heel is the new shoe staple for 2018. Similarly, the minimalist style, small heel and ease of wear make these shoes perfect for bridesmaids to create a coordinated look. The satin finish on the Taylor block allows this style to be custom dyed to any colour in your scheme – or even to match your best girls’ dresses.

T-Bar

The Greta shoe with pretty peep toe and T-bar support combines delicate ivory lace and brocade fabrics, bound in soft satin for a vintage inspired design. This is the perfect style to consider if you are not used to wearing heels or will be spending time outdoors, as the wider base won’t sink into the grass like a stiletto would. A fully cushioned sock and soft leather lining will keep your feet dance floor fit all day long.

Peep-Toe Platform

The peep-toe is feminine and elegant, allowing you to show off your pretty pedicure. Don’t be frightened of the heel being too high, as the covered platform and additional cushioning in the sock lining will keep you from teetering on tip toe.

Marietta (below) is a classic high heeled bridal shoe crafted in dyeable ivory satin. These shoes pair perfectly with satin or mikado dresses for elegant simplicity from head to toe.

Peep-Toe

Who says your bridal shoes have to be ivory?

These beautiful two-part, peep-toe court shoes come in three gorgeous subtle hues and look amazing with an ivory dress, or matched to totally on trend coloured wedding dresses. Available in blush, soft gold and oyster satin overlaid with ivory lace, they also make fabulous bridesmaids shoes. And because they’re not your traditional ivory bridal shoe, you can wear them again and again!

Accessorise this pretty style with a clip on trim, like the floaty flower, Lotus. Pair these with a full-length tulle skirt in a matching hue.

Heeled Boots

With delicate daisy scattered mesh lace, heart shaped diamante embellished zip slider and ditsy vintage floral lining, the Hattie bridal booties are perfect for every season. Many brides feel more comfortable in a shoe that fully encloses the foot, but can often find these shoes lack the appeal of their less supportive counterparts. Choose the Hattie design and you get all the comfort and security of a full shoe without compromising on beauty. Whether you go full length or tea length, these beautiful booties will look and feel gorgeous all day long.

Why not add a pop of colour by having your shoes dyed?

Whether to match your bridesmaids’ gowns, your groom’s tie or to create your something blue, dyeing your chosen shoes can add a personal finishing touch. You can even extend the longevity of your bridal shoes by having them dyed after your wedding for another occasion! Click here view the dyeable styles by The Perfect Bridal Company.

Find Out More…

The Perfect Bridal Company