Bridal Boutiques Favourite: Best Beautiful Gowns To Try On In 2018!

The bridal experts that dress to impress at their very own successful UK boutiques shed light on the REAL gown trends among their 2018/2019 brides. Plus reveal of the best heart throb dress styles and why these are a must try-on before you finally choose the one!

Must-try dresses in 2018…

Stunning Bridal, Northampton

“The modern and feminine Style 7227 by Mark Lesley – because it is a more fashion forward and feminine look than the more traditional, with long lace illusion sleeves and back and a slim, sexy crepe skirt. (which is designed by our very talented in-house designer Donna Salado, Mark Lesley‘s head designer!)”

Mi Amor bridal, Birmingham

“If we had to choose just one bridal gown that is our favourite for 2018, it just has to be style ‘Muse’ by Mori Lee. Not only does it have the most exquisite bodice with intricate applique and beading, but it has one of the most beautiful skirts we have seen! Delicately cascading layers add the perfect amount of volume and romance to our favourite fishtail gowns. This gown just has to be tried on and is in store now!”

May & Grace Bridal, Surrey

May & Grace’s top pick for 2018 is style D2387 by Essense of Australia. “This Sexy, lace boho wedding dress encompasses everything that a wedding gown should be…Modern with a touch of sensuality but maintaining real elegance. The French lace is used to create a sheer bodice, adding the perfect amount of sexiness to the style. Layers upon layers of tulle make the skirt of this gown appear light as air, and completely boho which we love!”

2018 Dress TRENDS

May & Grace bridal

“One of the biggest trends for 2018/2019 is versatility! Overskirts that transform a dress from a slim silhouette to a full ballgown, and removable trains enabling the bride to make her gown more manageable for the evening.” (See Mikaella style 2160)

“Essence of Australia put a modern spin on bohemian through their use of intricate embroideries and original lace designs! This exactly why they are at the top of our list for versatility this year!”

Continuing trends of 2018 is the modern boho look! A whimsical, bohemian style has become a mainstay in our boutique, and this season, it’s given a modern update. Airy chiffon skirts are paired with lace bodices and off-the-shoulder sleeves. And for the more glamorous boho bride, beaded gowns are paired with softy, swishy skirts to create a unique mix of styles.” (See this trend in D2456 and D2446)

Stunning Bridal

Exquisite beading and fine romantic fabric textures are winning the hearts of so many brides tying the knot in 2018! Stunning crepes, mikado, organza, tulle and laces are dressing for the sophisticated and ‘modern princess’ look. Current brides love the traditional addition of a Cathedral veil in lighter simplistic styles to keep a sense of the classic bridal look while a contemporary dress design modestly reflects a touch of their personality.”

Mi Amor Bridal

“Brides continue to love the look and feel of lace heavy gowns, however, we are so excited to see more and more brides opting for some of the newer fabric designs for 2018! Alternative finishes to lace silhouettes, including crepe and luxurious silky satins are proving more and more popular currently!” Brides-to-be looking for the classic gown with a modern twist Mi Amor stock a number of these styles from the most prestigious bridal collections including Mori Lee, Eddy K, Justin Alexander and Sincerity.

Brides-to-be, what dress styles have you chosen?!

