New On The Block… 15 Bridal Block Heels
For shoes that feel as good as they look, turn to our choice bridal block heels this season for stability, height and real style…
1. Charlotte Mills
2. I Am Florence
3. LK Bennett
4. The Perfect Bridal Company
5. Dune
6. Jones
7. Harriet Wilde
RELATED: WIN your bridal shoes worth up to £1,000 by Aruna Seth!
8. LK Bennett
9. loveartwearart.com
10. Nine West
11. Rainbow Club
12. Rainbow Club
13. Kurt Geiger
14. solebliss.com
15. Charlotte Mills
RELATED: WEDDING SHOES 6 Ways to KNOW you’ve chosen the perfect pair (and more importantly, how comfortable they will be!)