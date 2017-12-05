New On The Block… 15 Bridal Block Heels

For shoes that feel as good as they look, turn to our choice bridal block heels this season for stability, height and real style…

1. Charlotte Mills

Bridal Block Heels: Charlotte Mills
Charlotte Mills EVE BARBIE

 2. I Am Florence

Bridal Block Heels
Florence Chunky Glitter

3. LK Bennett

Bridal Block Heels
LK Bennett Helena Cream

4. The Perfect Bridal Company

Bridal Block Heels
The Perfect Bridal Company Taylor

5. Dune

Bridal Block Heels
Dune £90

6. Jones

Bridal Block Heels
Jones Bootmaker

7. Harriet Wilde

Bridal Block Heels
Harriet Wilde Laser Block

RELATED: WIN your bridal shoes worth up to £1,000 by Aruna Seth!

8. LK Bennett

Bridal Block Heels
LK Bennett Charline Cream

9. loveartwearart.com

Bridal Block Heels
loveartwearart.com

10. Nine West

Bridal Block Heels
Nine West Andrea Grey

11. Rainbow Club

Bridal Block Heels
Rainbow Club Marcia

12. Rainbow Club

Bridal Block Heels
Rainbow Club Shirley

13. Kurt Geiger 

Bridal Block Heels
Kurt Geiger Mayfair White

14. solebliss.com

Bridal Block Heels
www.solebliss.com Alessia Silver

15. Charlotte Mills

Bridal Block Heels
Charlotte Mills ELDA BARBIE

RELATED: WEDDING SHOES 6 Ways to KNOW you’ve chosen the perfect pair (and more importantly, how comfortable they will be!)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY