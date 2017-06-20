From the colours to the cakes, this boho woodland wedding styled shoot celebrates a more natural approach to decadent indulgence…

Will you be exchanging vows outdoors? Why not construct a simple archway from sturdy branches to frame the moment beautifully – it’s a great project for the groom and best man. Weave in some woodland greenery – think ivy and ferns – and some accent flowers for colour, before hanging up your backdrop of choice. Here, calligraphy adds a timeless touch.

This boho woodland wedding shoot is all about natural decadence. Choose a venue with wooden furniture, or hire it in, and top tables with as many natural details as possible. Think herb bunches for place settings. Figs and pomegranates to add romantic reds to your dessert table. Garlands of greenery wrapped around candelabra…

Take an equally indulgent approach to your cake, whether it’s a single tier or many. A semi-naked stack of sponge layers topped with an oozing chocolate drip and ripe fruits will have all your guests’ mouths watering! Display your cakes on vintage metal cake stands with a tarnished effect to pack in extra rustic charm.

Hand-tied bouquets were made for a boho woodland wedding. Mix and match deep burgundy blooms with fronds of foliage in different shapes and styles. Don’t forget that your greenery needn’t always be green – this bouquet showcases stunning purple and red leaves, too.

Ask your florist to tie your bouquet with colour matched silk ribbon, and introduce some trailing flowers to complement it if you can for a laid-back but romantic vibe.

Bohemian wedding dresses tend to be less structured in fit, but not always in design. Here, defined back panels feature cut out detail and a statement straight lace veil for a seriously stylish bohemian bridal look.

Find more dresses that are perfect for the laid-back bride here.

Plaits are a firm favourite when it comes to bridal hair that’s worn up. Take inspiration from flower crowns and tuck berries and greenery in as you plait, or wear a delicate boho feather crown instead.

Like this? You’ll love this shoot, which is packed full of boho up-do hair inspiration.

