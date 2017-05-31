Thick, luscious, long hair is what every girl dreams of… but just how are you supposed to control it on the big day?

Opt to wear it down in loose waves to match your relaxed vibes of your bohemian day. But then what happens when the typical British weather makes an appearance and blows it out of control?! The British weather is no 1 culprit for frizzy and windswept hair. Time to take inspiration from award-winning hair stylist Sarah Eccles-Markey for ideas to create a boho look that won’t be ruined by the rain!

Keep your hair back and away from your face with a braid, fishtail or french braids – all popular styles with bohemian brides. Alternatively twisting and plaiting the hair at the same time will create a fuller and more rustic twist on the classic braid. Accessorise with a hair pin or real flowers tucked into the curves.

Trend of the moment, multiple braids were made popular by the Kardashians (of course!). Wear them tight to the head or falling loosely into a romantic bohemian style – this look will ensure your bridal style is kept cool and contemporary. Use a curling tong to curl the ends of the braids to stop your ends from looking too static or straight.

Hair Styling Sarah Eccles-Markey

Accessories Glitzy Secrets

Flowers Face Florals

Dress Romantica

Photography Bethan Eccles

Model Nia Grewcock