As new dress collections for 2017/18 continue to be unveiled, we couldn’t resist sharing the best bohemian wedding dresses with you.

Whether you want sleeves, puddle trains or simply a laid-back look with lace, we’ve found the perfect dress for you!

Bohemian wedding dresses tend to be more relaxed in their style and shape, but that doesn’t make the details any less significant. From lace, embroidery, subtle ruffles and even rope detailing – it’s the details that ooze boho charm here.

While Maggie Sottero dresses may be better known for their clever corsetry that complements every bride, this bridal powerhouse also has plenty of options for the relaxed bride. Here, subtle bands of lace appliqué introduce a soft patterning effect, complemented by the antique ivory fabric.

Layer upon layer of the softest fabrics evoke an undeniably dreamy aesthetic, with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a knotted bodice adding boho flair. What makes this design stand out from other bohemian wedding dresses has to be the exquisite lace puddle train…

Sleek silhouettes aren’t only suited to city chic weddings. Cherry Williams London gives this gown a bohemian vibe with draping to the sleeves and a relaxed take on the bateau neckline.

Building on the trend for front skirt slits showcased in 2016, Berta reveal a more daring design than ever. The wider slit showcases the semi-scalloped lace edging, drawing attention to it as it cascades to ground level. Team this dress with crystal barefoot sandals and you’ve nailed boho, beach wedding style.

Halternecks are still big news in bridal. Delicate straps and large lace motifs give this style a laid-back twist.

Bohemian wedding dresses needn’t always mean flowing fabrics with very little structure. For the perfect balance, try this design from Pallas Couture. The deep plunging bodice and structured lace interest gives way as the gown flares out after skimming the hips into a whimsical tulle skirt. Although more formal than many, boho brides could still rock this dress with ease.

More often associated with formal wedding dresses, don’t discount sleeves if your style is more relaxed. Here, mid-length lace sleeves softly extend the bodice and neckline detail.

Draped sleeves, intricate lace and a plunging back make this dress utterly beautiful and bohemian.

For a more traditional take on bohemian wedding dresses, try a gown like this one from Temperley London. The floating fabric, capped sleeves and understated appliqué keep the look laid-back, with the more structured bodice adding a timeless touch. Fancy a floral crown too? You’ll love our simple DIY instructions to make your own.

