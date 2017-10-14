Karen & Stuart

Dream catchers, feathers and flowers for a bohemian Ibiza wedding party by the sea

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Samie Lee Photography,

samieleephotography.com

While a chance encounter brought Karen and Stuart together, the proposal was carefully planned. “Stuart and a friend of ours, who is a jeweller, designed a ring around an amazing stone taken from an antique ring. He proposed during our journey to Scotland, when we stopped for a sunset walk by a waterfall. I was elated, surprised and overwhelmed! It was even lovelier because our daughters were there too, which was really special.”

Karen rather aptly chose a dress named ‘Casablanca’ from Blue by Enzoani for her big day, which would also be overseas.

“I found it at Ava Rose Hamilton in Yorkshire and loved the strapless fishtail design. The train and the heavy lace looked beautiful.”

The bride added a single-tier, cathedral-length veil from Taylor’s Bridal Boutique, Blackpool, as well as gold Topshop platform heels. “I wore Jo Malone’s English Pear and Freesia perfume, too.”

The groom opted for a bold burgundy suit, purchased from Heart & Dagger. A short-sleeved shirt, better suited to the Ibizan climate, and brown brogues from ASOS completed his style.

“We had a first look before the ceremony and when I saw him I honestly felt like the luckiest girl alive. My heart skipped a beat and I just couldn’t wait to marry him.”

The bride’s three best friends and eldest daughter embraced their roles as bridesmaids, with the couple’s youngest daughter a flower girl. “My bridesmaids wore grey beaded dresses from Virgo’s Lounge and my flower girl wore a dress from Tutu Du Monde.

Karen and Stuart said “I do” surrounded by a stunning ocean backdrop at their Ibiza wedding. “I walked down the aisle with my father to ‘Hoppipolla’ by Sigur Ros.”

“As we exchanged rings, our celebrant told us to pause before we pushed them all the way on. We took the time to take everything in – our setting, guests, ceremony.”

“It was then that our nerves vanished as we looked out to sea and turned to see the faces of our lovely friends and family. From that moment onwards, the party began!”

Guests indulged after the ceremony with canapés and Cava. Next on the menu was a barbecue feast of steak, chicken, lamb, sausages and salads. Cheesecake and chocolate fudge cake offered a tempting double act for dessert.

The father of the bride, groom and best man each embraced their role, giving speeches full of sentiment.

“In a break from tradition, my bridesmaid Louise also chose to speak, reading a poem she had written especially for us!”

“Our Ibiza wedding was inspired by a bohemian, fun style. The stationery offered the first clue to the theme, featuring my own design with dream catchers, which was then drawn by my bridesmaid and printed.”

“We also decorated with painted stones taken from the river Tweed, where Stuart grew up. Ibiza Hire provided our tables, furniture and catering, as well as making our table plan.” The couple paired glittering table numbers with suspended dreamcatchers to evoke a more bohemian, laid-back look.

Floral Dreams Ibiza supplied the flowers in green and burgundy tones. Feather accents added boho flair, while the bride’s bouquet featured a stylish statement protea in the centre. Fronds of flowering astilbe and trailing florals and foliage gave the bouquet a relaxed but romantic aesthetic.

“We made our own watermelon wedding cake!”



“On the morning of the big day, my bridesmaid, sister and I created our take on a watermelon wedding cake. We poured Cava and vodka inside before finishing the tiers with fresh berries. After displaying the cake at our wedding, we all chose to quaff the contents at sunset the following day from our rooftop terrace.”

Glamorous saxophonist Anastasia McQueen, also booked through Ibiza Hire, played during the canapés.

“We also booked fire dancers and had a sparkler arch for special touches that our guests will never forget.”

Afterwards, DJ Tom Grimes played into the night, and the party showed no signs of stopping thanks to the nightclub in their venue’s basement! “We chose ‘Sonnentanz’ by Klangkarussell for our first dance because it was upbeat, summery and lyrically perfect.”

The newlyweds enjoyed nine days in Ibiza for their honeymoon, spending two nights at the IbizaZen hotel and a further seven at their ultra glamorous venue, White Caps Villa.

“Having our photographs taken at sunset on the cliffs was magical, as was dancing to the saxophonist and watching the fire dancers.”

“We paid for the wedding ourselves, which gave us total control and made planning much simpler – we could do what we wanted without worrying others would weigh in.”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE White Caps Villa, Es Canar, Ibiza

DRESS Blue by Enzoani at Ava Rose Hamilton, Yorkshire

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Virgo’s Lounge

GROOM Heart & Dagger

ACCESSORIES Topshop, Jo Malone

CATERING AND RECEPTION Ibiza Hire

FLOWERS Floral Dreams Ibiza

HONEYMOON IbizaZen and White Caps Villa, Ibiza