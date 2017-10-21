Victoria & Michael

Classic, sophisticated, grand… this stylish black tie wedding will stand the test of time

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Katrina Bartlam, Captured by Katrina,

capturedbykatrina.co.uk

Picture yourself dancing around your living room to your mutual favourite song – ‘You Are My Sunshine’, for this couple – and then spinning around to see a ring in front of you! That’s exactly how Michael chose to propose to Victoria. “I never thought Michael would manage to surprise me, but I was so shocked! He got down on one knee and I cried. We later designed my official engagement ring together at The Diamond Centre Wales.”

The bride had fallen in love with Caroline Castigliano wedding dresses five years earlier when her sister got married, so her visit to Sarah Elizabeth Bridal Boutique was a breeze.

“I walked in, saw my dress and knew I had to try it on!”

The simple satin, A-line gown featured an elegant boat neckline and deep back. “It even had pockets – a fact I spent most of my reception telling my guests!” the bride laughs.

“I wanted to add some glitzy accents, so a Caroline Castigliano belt was perfect. I also borrowed a Caroline Castigliano veil from my sister and Michael surprised me with pearl droplet earrings on the day. Dune shoes were the ideal finishing touch – I knew I’d be dancing the night away!”

“We made every decision, except my dress, together and only chose things that suited us both as a couple.”

A slim-fit tuxedo, hired from Moss Bros, gave Michael a smart and stylish look for his big moment as a groom. “I was so emotional walking down the aisle and looking around at our guests. Each time I looked back to Michael it calmed me down. I couldn’t stop smiling at this gorgeous man who was about to become my very own husband!”

Four bridesmaids attended Victoria, bucking convention by wearing black evening gowns, purchased at Monsoon.

“The mesh back and jewelled detail added a gorgeous Great Gatsby vibe, which we loved!”

Having attended a makeup trial at the Christian Dior counter at House of Fraser, the bride decided to do her own makeup. “I wanted a natural look, so I concentrated on making my skin look great with a healthy diet, lots of water and Estée Lauder skincare products. I also had eyelash extensions. Local hairdresser, Sophie Myatt, took care of my hair, as well as styling my bridesmaids and my mum.”

The couple said “I do” at St Michael & All Angels Church in Eastington. “We had a traditional Church of England service. My mother read ‘On Love’ by Thomas Kempis and Michael’s father read ‘On Your Wedding Day’.”

Moving on to the wedding reception at Eastington Park, the couple and their guests dined on pork loin with potatoes, roasted root vegetables and cider jus, followed by a trio of desserts – raspberry sorbet with popping candy, milk chocolate fondant and chocolate brownie, raspberry trifle and white chocolate mousse. Later in the evening, guests were treated to cheese, crackers, bread, chutneys and a large leg of Iberico ham.

A four-tier wedding cake was also on the menu, featuring chocolate fudge, lemon and carrot cake layers with a dummy tier at the top. “The bottom tier featured silver lustre with an Art Deco design in white, the second was white with black writing that read ‘You Are My Sunshine’, the third featured silver lustre with black piping and the top tier was white with a black silhouette of us dancing and a monogram of M and V on the very top.” The edible masterpiece was created by the team at Cake Day Dreams.

Channelling a black and white colour scheme inspired by the glamorous Great Gatsby era, the couple took their time curating the perfect selection of decorations.

“We wanted to keep the décor sleek and simple with an elegant feel for our black tie wedding.”

We cut out heart confetti from old music sheets and Shakespeare sonnets to scatter over the tables, added candle holders and photo frames and designed our own table plan, names and place cards.”

Immaculate white hydrangea arrangements nestled into goldfish bowl vases to create stylish and timeless centrepieces. “My bouquet featured the same white hydrangeas with white roses too. All the flowers were arranged by Eve at Daisy Belle Floral Design.”

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia, dividing their time between Tembok Spa Village and Alila Hotel in Ubud, booked with Travel Counsellors. “We enjoyed some serious relaxation with spa treatments every day, yoga classes at sunset and an infinity pool right beside the beach. Just watch out for the monkeys in Ubud!”

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY St Michael & All Angels Church, Eastington

RECEPTION VENUE Eastington Park, Gloucestershire

DRESS Caroline Castigliano at Sarah Elizabeth Bridal Boutique

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Monsoon

GROOM Moss Bros

ACCESSORIES Caroline Castigliano, Dune

FLOWERS Daisy Belle Floral Design

CAKE Cake Day Dreams

ENTERTAINMENT Oxygen Discos

HONEYMOON Travel Counsellors