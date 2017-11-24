The Best Corners Of The UK To Wed In 2018 And Why These Venues Have Made It To The Top Of List…
Your choice of venue sets the scene for your big day, so finding the perfect place is a top priority. We’ve rounded up our pick of the very best wedding locations throughout the UK.
BEST BARN VENUE
Cruck Barn, Arley Hall, Cheshire
Barn weddings are perennially popular, and the Cruck Barn at Cheshire’s Arley Hall is hard to beat if you’re looking for a venue that blends history with contemporary style. The Grade-I listed, timber-framed barn dates back to the 1400s and is set in 18 acres of formal gardens with a lime tree avenue, arboretum and woodland walks. The atmosphere is warm and intimate, over owing with charm and character.
BEST OUTDOOR VENUE
Sheene Mill, Royston, Hertfordshire
This 16th-century watermill is set on the banks of the River Mel in beautifully landscaped gardens. Take your vows in the picturesque outdoor gazebo, and relax over reception drinks on the lakeside decking. The grounds are spectacular year-round, with banks of snowdrops in winter, bright seasonal flowers in summer, and vibrant autumn leaves. The Garden Conservatory overlooks the millpond, populated by families of wildfowl, including Will, the venue’s resident trumpeter swan.
BEST COASTAL VENUE
The Alexandria, Lyme Regis, Dorset
Prepare to be blown away by the incredible views from the Alexandra, renowned as one of Dorset’s best boutique hotels. The Alexandra looks out across Cobb Harbour to the world heritage Lyme Regis bay and the Jurassic coast beyond, the inspiration for many a romantic story, lm and TV series… There’s road-free access to the beach: a stunning backdrop for wedding photos. The hotel itself is a haven of English style and charm and has racked up an impressive portfolio of awards and accolades from the press and tourist boards.
BEST SETTING
Blair Castle, Pitlochry, Scottish Highlands
If you’re looking for a venue within a setting that’ll take your guests’ breath away, you’ll be hard pressed to find better than Blair Castle. For over 700 years, it’s carved a fascinating history that even involves Queen Victoria and Bonnie Prince Charlie… The 13th-century castle is now a five-star wedding location – offering an array of historic interiors, contemporary spaces and spectacular gardens. On the outside this authentic Scottish castle is surrounded by extensive grounds and gardens, lochs, rivers and glens.
BEST LARGE SCALE VENUE
Hylands Estate Chelmsford, Essex
Struggling to whittle your guest list down? It’s not a problem at Hylands, which can host weddings for up to 300 people. The Grade-II* listed mansion has a wealth of spaces for your celebration, including the majestic Banqueting Room with its silk lined walls, gold plated detailing and views over the Serpentine Lake. If you’re looking for something more modern, check out the Grand Pavilion, a contemporary space with oor-to-ceiling windows and courtyard views, ideal for large receptions.
BEST RUSTIC CHIC VENUE
Ufton Court
Ufton Court is a beautiful Tudor manor house and tithe barn wedding venue set on the border of Berkshire and Hampshire. It is perfect for intimate or larger weddings up to 150 and has a roaring log re in the house and fairy lights and ivy entwined beams in the barn. By choosing to have your wedding at Ufton Court you will be supporting their special children’s charity.
BEST EXCLUSIVE USE VENUE
Plas Dinam Country House, Llandinam, Wales
If you don’t fancy strangers wandering around your wedding venue and gatecrashing your big day (and who could blame you?), an exclusive use location is
the way to go. Plas Dinam is a spectacular country mansion set in stunning countryside, with 15 bedrooms sleeping 32 guests. Choose to host your reception in the period dining room, or dance beneath the stars in the glass-roofed Victorian stables: it’s the perfect party house for a weekend wedding.
BEST ROMANTIC VENUE
St Audries Park, Somerset
If you can’t go all-out romantic on your wedding day, when can you? St Audries Park is the perfect choice for a fairytale celebration, a Georgian manor in 100 acres of stunning deer park. Say your vows in the glass-roofed Victorian Orangery, bedecked with garlands of fresh flowers. Have your marriage blessed in the Church of England owned St Ethelreda’s Church, within the estate’s grounds. Al fresco weddings can also be arranged in the summer months.
BEST FOR PICTURESQUE PHOTOS
Headland Hotel, Newquay, Cornwall
The Cornish coastline is renowned for its beauty, and Headland Hotel is perfectly placed to make the most of the views across surfers’ favourite Fistral Bay. The venue offers a range of sensational settings for your wedding photos! Pose next to the romantic vintage gates, look out over the dramatic seascape from the cliff top, or wander down to the beach for those ‘barefoot in the sand’ snaps. The hotel itself is the epitome of English elegance, with top- class hospitality for your big day.
BEST CITY CHIC VENUE
The Grange Hotel, York, Yorkshire
York’s Grange Hotel is ideally situated for a chic urban wedding, just a few minutes from the city centre. The recently refurbished boutique hotel has retained its historic features, including Regency décor and a statement staircase with cast iron balustrades. Celebrate your wedding in the library and drawing room, with their light and sunny atmosphere and elegant classical design. Alternatively do something different and hire the brick-vaulted cellar, now housing the Ivy Brasserie!
BEST FOODIE WEDDING VENUE
River Cottage, Axminster, Devon
Tucked away in a quaint and idyllic valley on the Devon/Dorset border, River Cottage makes the perfect setting to say “I do” with a tasty twist! With their famous farmhouse as the backdrop, your guests can sip a glass of bubbles while wandering among the organic vegetable gardens. Food is at the heart of what River Cottage do and what they love, and you’ll get the chance to design your unique, dream menu with the team of expert chefs, which is sure to wow your guests, and be perfect for you, too…
BEST COUNTRY HOUSE
Rowton Castle, Shropshire
Rowton Castle boasts romantic charm with snug lounges, open res and picturesque gardens. Marrying couples can enjoy a civil ceremony, wedding breakfast and evening reception; be it intimate and romantic or a lavish affair with family and friends. Beautiful whatever the season, vows may be exchanged in the castle gardens, or inside in the magnificent Cardeston Suite. Add to that impeccable service and exquisite food expertly prepared by the brilliant in-house chefs! You have the makings of a truly unforgettable day.
BEST CASTLE VENUE
Thornbury Castle, Gloucestershire
Indulge your inner fairytale princess by tying the knot at Thornbury Castle, which once housed Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn. Situated in the picturesque Cotswolds,
the castle dates back to the 16th century and over flows with opulence. Head into
the immaculately kept grounds for photos, then dance the night away in the splendour of the Tudor ballroom. And what could be better than spending your wedding night in a luxurious four-poster bed?
BEST COUNTRY HOUSE VENUE
Brinsop Court, Hereford
Brinsop Court is a Grade-I listed, 13th-century moated manor house nestled within its own 800-acre estate in the picturesque Herefordshire countryside. It’s a tranquil and magical venue available for exclusive use, with flexibility a key. This beautiful, five-star, enchanting country home sleeps up to 33 people and is enriched with history, offering a flawless backdrop for your celebration or event. Brinsop accommodates up to 96 day guests and up to 120 evening guests. At Brinsop Court, everything revolves around you.
