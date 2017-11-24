The Best Corners Of The UK To Wed In 2018 And Why These Venues Have Made It To The Top Of List…

Your choice of venue sets the scene for your big day, so finding the perfect place is a top priority. We’ve rounded up our pick of the very best wedding locations throughout the UK.

BEST BARN VENUE

Cruck Barn, Arley Hall, Cheshire

Barn weddings are perennially popular, and the Cruck Barn at Cheshire’s Arley Hall is hard to beat if you’re looking for a venue that blends history with contemporary style. The Grade-I listed, timber-framed barn dates back to the 1400s and is set in 18 acres of formal gardens with a lime tree avenue, arboretum and woodland walks. The atmosphere is warm and intimate, over owing with charm and character.

BEST OUTDOOR VENUE