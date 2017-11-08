The Best Places to Get Married in Italy!

Thinking of getting married in Italy? Whether it’s laid back chic, or push-the-boat-out grandeur, Italy with its varied landscape offers endless options for every couple with the help of HolidayGems.co.uk

With its range of churches, gardens, palaces, castles, beaches and villas – an Italian wedding can be adapted to most themes and styles. And being in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, so you can rest assured wherever you exchange your vows, romance will surround you…

The Romantic Wedding – Lake Garda

The writer, DH Lawrence once said of Lake Garda: “I sat and looked at the lake. It was as beautiful as Paradise, as the first creation.”

Lake Garda has everything Lake Como has to offer, minus the weighty price tag. If mediaeval castles, picturesque villages and stunning views across the lake are your taste, this is the wedding location for you.

This is the home of the romantic wedding – after all Hollywood stars have been coming here for decades, right back to Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh who would visit regularly. Think classic wedding dress, a decadent three-course meal, exquisite tableware and as evening falls, candle light.

Where to stay: We recommend Le Terrazze Sul Lago Hotel, situated on Padengue sul Garda on a hilly area, 300 metres from the beach.

The Rustic Wedding – Tuscany

There’s no finer place for a shabby chic, rustic wedding than Tuscany. The beauty of Naples, the shoreline of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the island of Elba and endless olive groves around the Chianti region. Couples are spoilt for locations…

Hilltop castles, stone mansions and classic Tuscan gardens hold serious venue goals. Get married in the heart of it all within a vineyard where the wine will certainly flow into the celebrations afterwards!

Go barefoot and exchange vows under the shade of a cypress tree before dining on incredible local produce. A Tuscany wedding will embody the understated elegance and low-key luxury fit for any size wedding party.

Where to stay: For a country pile that will house your wedding party, choose somewhere like Villa Tolomei Hotel and Resort, which is a renaissance villa just outside of Florence.

The Grand Wedding – Amalfi Coast

Dramatic cliff tops – check. Crumbling stucco – check. Deep azure waters – check. The Amalfi Coast is a place that was designed for unforgettable moments.

Amalfi was once a superpower, and as a result is still in receipt of magnificent palaces, villas and piazzas that are authentically Italian. An Amalfi Coast wedding is pure decadence. The best wine available, the finest foods, an exquisite princess dress in an extravagant venue is the only way to pay homage to such a setting. This is your big day, and the Amalfi Coast will live up to every expectation.

Where to stay: The Grand Hotel Angiolieri in Sorrento is a wonderfully relaxing, ambient hotel that overlooks the Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius.

The Sophisticated Wedding – Venice

With its romantic history, glorious architecture and art, it’s no wonder George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin exchanged vows here…

While the tourist congregate around the Rialto Bridge and Piazza San Marco, there are quieter and equally as beautiful corners of Venice. This is a fairy tale city that has hidden treasures around every corner. Newlyweds should take a motoscafi down the Grand Canal to their reception, where guests can dine on cicchetti and continue the party into the night, in exclusive Venetian style.

Where to stay: Boscolo Hotel Dei Dogi is an incredible hotel in a secluded area of the city not far from the Rialto Bridge. The hotel has a team dedicated to organising weddings – from makeup to hiring a motorboat to collect guests.

The “Italian” Wedding – Sicily

Want to experience a proper Italian wedding? Head to Sicily. Lead your wedding party through the narrow streets and ancient squares while locals offer blessings of goodwill. Sicily is an incredible place, and segues Italy into the Mediterranean. With incredible locations like Taormina, Catania and Palermo as well as countless little towns, it’s impossible to not fall in love with this island. And let’s not forget about the food. While Italy’s culinary reputation is pretty flawless, this island’s approach to cuisine is iconic. With the setting, the dishes and the weather on your side – a wedding here will be quintessentially Italian.

Where to stay: Kempinski Giardino Di Costanza in Mazara del Vallo is a great example of a traditional Italian wedding hotel. Dine under the stars in the courtyard and dance until the early hours in this beautiful setting.