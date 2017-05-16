It’s that time of the year again when the very best in bridal design come together to showcase their newest collections at White Gallery in London – Battersea Evolution was the home of this years show! Our Deputy Editor Becci and Designer Bethan visited this year to capture the latest trends, new names and loved names along with the best collections previewed for the year ahead. Starting with a quick stop at the flagship Temperly London store for their 2018 bridal preview and across the city to Battersea park where the designer of White gallery awaited, a day in the life of a bridal journalist doesn’t get much better than this! Who was your favourite this year?!

Temperley London

Temperley London designed Millie Mackintosh’s wedding dress for her first marriage to Professor Green. Her dress featured a peplum skirt flowing from a lace capped sleeve bodice and their latest collection is just as stunning! Not one for a tight fitting mermaid skirt or trumpet style gown, Temperley London’s signature look follows the look of a loose sheath skirt for a fantasy bohemian style, originating from Alice Temperley’s home life in Somerset!

We discovered the eclectic personalities of Temperley bridal. From classic romanticism, old school glamor, bohemian decadence and spirited, statement silhouettes.

twobirds Bridesmaids

On arrival of White Gallery we visited our friends at two birds Bridesmaids! We viewed their exciting new designs featuring contrasting long sleeves and spaghetti straps added to their multiway signature styles.

Gill at twobirds went on to tell us that grey and blush have been their most popular colours for 2017 so far! Multiway dresses will never go out of style because of the many shades and ways to tie to flatter every shape no matter how many bridesmaids you may choose to have!

Rachel Simpson Shoes

Rachel Simpson unveiled her latest collection of shoes with illusion floral material accessorised with her signature roses. Chunky heels are a fashion-forward choice in 2017 for an alternative and more comfortable look for brides and her bridesmaids.

Jenny Yoo

Speaking to Jenny Yoo herself we really grasped her love for bridal wear! Her collection is an exciting stylish way forward for brides which include dainty capes to layer up for multiple looks on your day.

The bridesmaid collection for Jenny Yoo is the prettiest yet with embroidered styles being mixed with more traditional single coloured dresses. Embroidery is the most exciting trend for 2017 from fashion to bridal wear. Jenny Yoo has gowns in a selection of colours to fit numerous themes and colour schemes.

Saiid Kobeisy

Dramatic and extravagant, this bell shape padded skirt underneath is something most likely to be seen on the catwalk but for the right bride this could be her dream dress?! Saiid Kobeisy can remove the short skirt and thicken the material to remove the transparent look for a more traditional look.

3D flowers and embellishments are huge for 2017 and were seen in almost every collection, but none of them quite like this! A sea of gold foiling is used here to create drama, relief and colour over an illusion neckline princess dress. Would you say YES to this dress?!

Charlotte Balbier

Our good friend Charlotte Balbier debuted her latest collection on the White Gallery catwalk! While her signature style of lace and florals stunned yet again, an even bolder statement with a forest green A-line floral style! The elegant lace cape is one of our favourites this season.

Live from the @whitegallerylondon catwalk @charlottebalbier new collection 💕 A post shared by Wedding Ideas (@weddingideas) on May 15, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Alan Hannah

Following on from embellished embroidery making a splash across bridal wear, Alan Hannah introduced beautiful purple and blue accents to this stunning V neck princess style dress. The stems on the embroidered flowers cascade down the bodice onto the skirt making for a more relaxed waistline.

Gemy Maalouf

One of our favourite finds of the day, Gemy Maalouf stunned us with sheaths to detachable skirts and ballgowns to waterfall skirts! This particular featured gown features an illusion Spaghetti strap bodice with embellished boning through the corset for the bride looking to bring a little sexy to her wedding day look!

Elbeth Gillis

Spaghetti straps and lots of dainty embellishments featured on this Elbeth Gillis dress creating the perfect look for a 1920s themed look. Renowned for the prettiest styling of photoshoots in Cape Town, the dresses in real-life really do live up to the beauty of her designs

Savin London

From black to red and now deep blue, a show-stopper by Savin London features a full princess style regal blue feathered skirt. Also featuring a gentle plunge neckline, the slim bodice is embroidered with gold stitched floral patterns. A bold move nonetheless, this statement piece comes in Ivory too for the more traditional bride!

Randy Fenoli

Of course, the day couldn’t be complete without meeting the ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ man himself, Mr Randy Fenoli. Even more of a gentleman in person, he really is the sweetest soul you’d ever wish too meet! Showcasing his new collection at White Gallery we even managed to sneak in a selfie with him! He too featured a blue gown in his collection which caught the attention of viewers in the finale of his debut catwalk! We went live on Facebook with this exciting show, what did you all think of this blue show-stopper?

Ricky Wilson

A friend and investor to Cherry Williams London, Ricky Wilson from The Kaiser Chiefs chatted wedding dresses with our team and was very happy to pose for a picture with Caroline, Amie and Kat!