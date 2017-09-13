5 Of The Best Marquee Wedding Venues For 2018

There are so many reasons why marquee wedding venues make the perfect setting for celebrating your wedding day. They come in all shapes and sizes, are suitable for laid-back and formal weddings alike, and what’s more, they often provide a totally blank canvas so you can really put your stamp on it. Here are five of our favourite marquee venues from across the country which we think you’re going to love!

Braxted Park

As soon as you enter the breathtaking estate, you’ll see why this is one the most highly sought-after wedding venues in Essex. Tie the knot in the impressive Roman Orangery, or in the sun under the charming Summer House. Celebrate in style in the grand Pavilion marquee and take in the incredible grounds and parkland from the delightful gardens.

Brewerstreet Farmhouse

This magnificent Tudor farmhouse is a striking building and, with 200 acres of rolling grounds, is a remarkable setting for your wedding. The marquee allows the light to flood in with its large windows and is set in a secluded spot, providing a romantic feel to your wedding reception. The ivory linings and plush cream carpet provide a wonderfully neutral space so that couples can incorporate the exact style they want.

Combermere Abbey

The characterful Glasshouse within the Walled Gardens provides an enchanting setting for your ceremony. The contemporary Pavilion is a delightful and versatile place to hold a memorable reception. Take some time to explore the idyllic grounds and make the most of the unforgettable photo opportunities.

Mapperton

This stunning Jacobean Manor house has 15 acres of spectacular grounds in which its marquee is situated, making the most of the glorious gardens. Capable of holding up to 400, you won’t have to worry about cutting down your guest list! The marquee is the perfect way to enjoy the best that the summer has to offer in this pretty location.

Slaugham Place

Imagine exchanging your vows amid the breathtaking ruins of an Elizabethan house?! Continue the celebrations in your very own modern marquee with all of your friends and family. Well that’s exactly what you get at Slaugham Place. Enjoy your wedding breakfast with the moated ruins as your backdrop! You couldn’t ask for a more unusual and amazing venue!