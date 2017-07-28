The Best Floral Wedding Fashion We’ve Seen This Year…

This year we have seen an eye-popping array of floral wedding fashion – from the catwalk, to the bridal catwalks, on bridesmaids, and on celebrities. And we’re not denying that we love it! Bold blooms and pretty posies – anything goes on the print that refuses to wilt…

We LOVE Alexander McQueen, Gucci and Chloé’s take on floral, and knew it wouldn’t be long until the bridal elite followed suit.

Charlotte Balbier brought us ‘Jayde’ – a green and pink ball gown with rushed waist details and an out-sized back bow.

From Sassi Holford London, ‘Blossom’ with bright floral tripping down the bodice to the knees.

Alan Hannah’s Veritas 2018 Collection includes dresses like ‘Enchanted Garden’ and ‘Candice’ scattered with pretty petals, larger blooms and floral embellishment.

Ian Stuart’s Hawaii mermaid gown boasts 3D embroidered flowers cascading from the neckline.

Even Suzanne Neville ventured out of her demure, simple, chic style to bring us Rembrandt – a grand and bold floral design.

From Sonsie, we have the oh-so popular 91612, which is is in soft tulle and rose print organza.

Bridesmaids are spoilt for choice. The dreamiest collections feature these pretty designs from Jenny Yoo (JY534 in blush garden), True Bride’s delightful ‘blossom pink’ chiffon and do you dare go for Allure Bridal’s style 1493?

And of course, the mother of the bride is spoilt for choice, with Veromia’s Dress Code and Irresistible having some of the most beautiful designs.

Make your wedding full of the most fashionable florals – it’s a timeless style that will remain a classic for generations to come.

