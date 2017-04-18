For hot honeymooners seeking the ultimate holiday destination in relaxation, a little culture and a lot of romance – Europe is a treasure trove of ancient, cosmopolitan and paradisal places. You’ll be more than surprised and feeling a tad smug by how budget-smart this seducing short-haul hotspot can be for newly-wed couples to really submerge themselves in the best that our five favourite locations can offer.
Not only are these destinations drumming up the most interest for European escapes but also hold heart wrenching honeymoon history for some of the biggest red carpet celebrity couples to name – and if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for us!
Paris, France
You might think ‘CLICHE’ but there is no denying Paris is known as the ultimate city of love and there is something about it’s quirks and charms that keep newly-weds and romance reminiscing couples, coming back for more. So much so, Anne Hathaway and husband Andrew Shulman made it a stop along the way of their very own European honeymoon and we are almost certain the famous names don’t stop there either!
With the cost of a Eurostar journey from London to Paris starting at £29 and cheap flights with Ryanair and Wizz Air available now, your Parisian escape needn’t be booked months in advance or break the bank and with so many fantastic central hotels in Paris you can stay a stones throw away from the most desirable Landmark destinations that can be wrapped up in a short and sweet 4 day mini-moon weekend but prove affordable enough to extend to a week and beyond!
HOTSPOTS
Indulge in a spot of tea and cake among the pink roses outside the hidden garden of the hopeless romantics – A cottage museum and garden (Musée de la Vie Romantique) at the foot of Montmartre where a restful and poetic restful retreat will sooth the soul and evoke the dreamer in you.
Tango on the Seine – tango enthusiasts both experienced and beginners gather along the Seine in the 5th arrondissement to dance into the evening on the stone qui. If you don’t want to join in this sort of people watching is best done with a bottle of wine from the steps nearby where locals and visitors can savour a magical ambience – the perfect date night backdrop for a romantic evening.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
A rugged shoreline dotted with charmingly intimate beaches and rural fishing villages make this region of Campania a stunning coast bound location and authentic taste of the mediterranean at its finest. Red carpet actress Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth are said to have wined and dined they’re honeymoon away in this very Italian sweet spot…
HOTSPOTS
The Sant’Antonino Festival: The annual celebration in honour of the patron Saint Sant’Antonino commences at the beginning of the summer season here on the Amalfi Coast. Witness the religious procession across land and sea, immerse yourself in the local spirit festival crowds and conclude a romantic evening with a more than impressive firework show over the Amalfi harbour together.
Africana Club: The Africana Famous Club is located in Praiano, one of the most picturesque villages of the Amalfi coastline. Recently refurbished, the club is built into 800 square meters of natural caves and has carved the flamboyant character of this club to set the benchmark for live music, nightlife and entertainment in this area. The raw setting of the Africana Famous Club with full panoramic terrace and glass panels from which you can see the fish below are both breathtaking, unique and an absolute must to experience.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
For any newly-wed bride and groom searching for their paradise equivalent in the city, Amsterdam has to be on the list. Beneath it’s historic story book canals await vibrant markets, famous galleries for the art buffs, picnic perfect parks and al fresco dining and bars that thrive day and night!
Beatles’ frontman, John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono created honeymoon history right here, staging a bed-in at their suite in the Amsterdam Hilton. The couple’s week long ‘bed-in’ after tying the knot, sought to promote their passion for world peace by sitting in bed fully clothed and surrounded by peace signs. Following later renovation the room was reassigned as number 702, and is to this day named the John and Yoko Honeymoon Suite where couples can even get married there in a civil ceremony!
HOTSPOTS
Art lover’s you won’t be unfamiliar with the newly renovated Museumplein – home to the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum and the Stedelijk Museum of Modern Art where the surrounding open square is a work of art itself and buzzing with activity from day to day and all year round.
Follow the famous and frequently moving ‘I Amsterdam’ letters around this vast city and have your photo taken in them, on them or holding them in the distance! You can find out where the travelling letters are right now!
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
An overwater bungalow off of the Island of Bora Bora provided the idyllic honeymoon Paradise for Country music star Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher! If blissful water wonder and retreat sounds like your kind of oasis get ready for crystal aegean beaches, dramatic scenery and private romantic experiences like no other that the best resorts have perfected over 40 years of welcoming the ultimate romantics holiday of a lifetime.
HOTSPOTS
Bora Bora is surrounded by stunning coral reef, an impressive sight to behold from the sky with Tahiti-Excursions helicopter tours, who will guide you around the Leeward Islands from above!
Explore Vaitape by bicycle during the day and be sure to dine by night with the ultimate romantic back drop of the Bora Bora Lagoon at Lagoon Restaurant by Jean-Georges.