For hot honeymooners seeking the ultimate holiday destination in relaxation, a little culture and a lot of romance – Europe is a treasure trove of ancient, cosmopolitan and paradisal places. You’ll be more than surprised and feeling a tad smug by how budget-smart this seducing short-haul hotspot can be for newly-wed couples to really submerge themselves in the best that our five favourite locations can offer.

Not only are these destinations drumming up the most interest for European escapes but also hold heart wrenching honeymoon history for some of the biggest red carpet celebrity couples to name – and if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for us!

Choose from these star struck five star destinations without the five star price tag with the help of hotelscombined.co.uk where the best hotel deals can be compared as easy as this!

Paris, France

You might think ‘CLICHE’ but there is no denying Paris is known as the ultimate city of love and there is something about it’s quirks and charms that keep newly-weds and romance reminiscing couples, coming back for more. So much so, Anne Hathaway and husband Andrew Shulman made it a stop along the way of their very own European honeymoon and we are almost certain the famous names don’t stop there either!

With the cost of a Eurostar journey from London to Paris starting at £29 and cheap flights with Ryanair and Wizz Air available now, your Parisian escape needn’t be booked months in advance or break the bank and with so many fantastic central hotels in Paris you can stay a stones throw away from the most desirable Landmark destinations that can be wrapped up in a short and sweet 4 day mini-moon weekend but prove affordable enough to extend to a week and beyond!

HOTSPOTS

Indulge in a spot of tea and cake among the pink roses outside the hidden garden of the hopeless romantics – A cottage museum and garden (Musée de la Vie Romantique) at the foot of Montmartre where a restful and poetic restful retreat will sooth the soul and evoke the dreamer in you.

Tango on the Seine – tango enthusiasts both experienced and beginners gather along the Seine in the 5th arrondissement to dance into the evening on the stone qui. If you don’t want to join in this sort of people watching is best done with a bottle of wine from the steps nearby where locals and visitors can savour a magical ambience – the perfect date night backdrop for a romantic evening.

Amalfi Coast, Italy