Is one of your best friends getting hitched soon? You undoubtedly want to give them the best bridal shower to celebrate before she walks down the aisle.

Bridal showers are the best way for you to treat the budding bride and it can be a great excuse for friends and family to gather together. Just like for the wedding itself, focusing on the details is key to throwing the best bridal shower. Here’s some inspiration for you.

Personalised Bridal Shower Ideas

A dash of personality will create an amazing atmosphere for both the bride-to-be and guests. You can personalise decorations or wedding favour type gifts to guests to show them you care. Create your own personalised bunting or buy glitter numbers or letters to display around your venue to add a personal touch.

Gifts for the guests are also important and these are always better when they are personalised. Check out the Bridal Shower Co. for an amazing selection of personalised bridal shower accessories, from banners to cake toppers. You name it, Bridal Shower Co. has it!

Goodie Bag Wedding Favours

Who says that wedding favours are restricted to the big day? Spoil your loved one’s bridal shower guests rotten with some cute goodie bags full of treats.

Do you remember when you were younger and whenever anyone had a birthday party you would be given a goodie bag before you left? Bring back this nostalgic tradition and give guests a mix of small token presents they can take home with them. Buying in bulk can reduce costs so you can create your own small goodie bag that your guests, and the bride-to-be, will adore. Small items like lipgloss, sunglasses and playing cards all make excellent treats.

Throwing a bridal shower is a great way to extend the celebrations before the big day. Before you throw your shower make sure you know the wedding shower etiquette to ensure the day is perfect. If you’re planning to throw a bridal shower then make sure to keep it simple and sweet and you’re sure to pull off the best celebration.

Guest Writer Hollie Jones

Hollie is a freelance writer and co-writer for the Hollie and the Ivy blog. She is passionate about upcycling, interior design, crafts and weddings. Hollie enjoys writing about these topics and spreading her knowledge and experience to others.