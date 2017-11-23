Brides Best Beauty Advent Calendars This Christmas

Spoil yourself or a bride-to-be you love with the ultimate way to count down to Christmas this year… Our pick of the best beauty calendars THIS year are set to make Christmas time a joy plus help brides-to-be get a hold on their bridal beauty prep with a real deal to be had on skincare and beauty must-haves! Get your hands on the best luxury beauty boxes full of our favourite beauty enhancing essentials.

Rituals

The Ritual of Advent Calendar

This year, Rituals has designed two different Advent calendars, both of which encourage you to slow down and experience every happy moment this holiday season. Among the 24 luxury surprises are four mini winter Limited Edition candles, designed exclusively for The Ritual of Advent. The exclusive The Ritual of Advent calendar is a 2D tree with 24 doors, each hiding an exquisite treat for body and soul. See their 3D Deluxe Ritual Advent calendar

Sleek

A Gift a day Calendar

Get prepped for party season with a Sleek treat every morning; featuring loads of bestsellers and a few exclusive surprises! Find your favourite on trend bridal lip colour to the perfect autumn/winter party season eye palette.

Calendar Gifts:

Matte Me Lip Cream Birthday Suit 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Matte Me Lip Cream Rioja Red 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Matte Me Lip Cream Velvet Slipper 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Matte Me Lip Cream Old Hollywood 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Twist Up Eye Pencil Midnight 0.28 g Net wt. 0.009 Oz.

Twist Up Eye Pencil Royal 0.28 g Net wt. 0.009 Oz. Twist Up Eye Pencil Aubergine 0.28 g Net wt. 0.009 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Shabby Chic 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Sugared Apple 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Currant 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Raspberry 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Mascara I’m Conditional 5.5 ml e 0.18 US Fl. Oz. Dip It Eyeliner Black 4 ml 0.13 US Fl. Oz. Glitter Eyeliner Gold 4 ml 0.13 US Fl. Oz. Blush Rose Gold 6 g e Net wt. 0.21 Oz. i-Divine Eyeshadow Palette A New Day 2.4 g Net wt. 0.08 Oz. i-Divine Eyeshadow Palette Storm 2.4 g Net wt. 0.08 Oz.

i-Divine Eyeshadow Palette All Night Long 2.4 g Net wt. 0.08 Oz. Lip VIP Lipstick Walk of Fame 3.6 g Net wt. 0.12 Oz. Matte Nail Varnish Birthday Suit 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz.

Matte Nail Varnish Rioja Red 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. Matte Nail Varnish Velvet Slipper 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. Matte Nail Varnish Old Hollywood 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. Eyeshadow Brush

Angled Eyeshadow Brush

Clarins

12 Days Advent Calendar

This Christmas, get party season ready with the Clarins 12 Days of Christmas Calendar… Beginning on Christmas day, open each window to discover hero products as well as some new favourites to help your skin look flawless with everything from replenishing and relaxing skincare to make-up for New Year’s Eve.

This Clarins Advent Calendar contains:

50ml Beauty Flash Balm. 7ml Lip Oil 07 Honey Glam. 8ml Mascara Supra Volume. 30ml Hand & Nail Treatment Cream. 30ml Instant Eye Make-up Remover. 30 ml One Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser. 5ml Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector 01. Bronzing Duo (miniature)

Joli Rouge 742 (miniature). 30ml Exfoliating Body Scrub. 100ml Moisture Rich Body Lotion

3ml Eye Contour Gel. 10ml Toning Lotion Camomile normal to dry skin. 4 ml Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch. 10ml Cleansing Milk normal or dry skin 5ml Gentle Refiner. 3ml NEW Hydra Essentiel Cream All Skin Types .8ml Extra Firming Mask. Key chain accessory (ring + leaf). Key chain accessory (heart). Key chain accessory (bauble). Bracelet sparkles

Bracelet with leaf. Gift Tag (X3)

Kiko

Arctic Holiday Advent calendar

The Kiko Cosmetics advent kit consists of 24 makeup products for creating the perfect total look for winter brides. 20 mini-size and 4 full-size products for a countdown to Christmas and some winter pampering. All the quality of KIKO in a super handy size, perfect for keeping in your handbag or a bridal emergency bag on the day!