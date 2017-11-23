Brides Best Beauty Advent Calendars This Christmas
Spoil yourself or a bride-to-be you love with the ultimate way to count down to Christmas this year… Our pick of the best beauty calendars THIS year are set to make Christmas time a joy plus help brides-to-be get a hold on their bridal beauty prep with a real deal to be had on skincare and beauty must-haves! Get your hands on the best luxury beauty boxes full of our favourite beauty enhancing essentials.
Rituals
The Ritual of Advent Calendar
This year, Rituals has designed two different Advent calendars, both of which encourage you to slow down and experience every happy moment this holiday season. Among the 24 luxury surprises are four mini winter Limited Edition candles, designed exclusively for The Ritual of Advent. The exclusive The Ritual of Advent calendar is a 2D tree with 24 doors, each hiding an exquisite treat for body and soul. See their 3D Deluxe Ritual Advent calendar
Sleek
A Gift a day Calendar
Get prepped for party season with a Sleek treat every morning; featuring loads of bestsellers and a few exclusive surprises! Find your favourite on trend bridal lip colour to the perfect autumn/winter party season eye palette.
Calendar Gifts:
Matte Me Lip Cream Birthday Suit 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Matte Me Lip Cream Rioja Red 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Matte Me Lip Cream Velvet Slipper 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Matte Me Lip Cream Old Hollywood 3 ml 0.10 US Fl. Oz. Twist Up Eye Pencil Midnight 0.28 g Net wt. 0.009 Oz.
Twist Up Eye Pencil Royal 0.28 g Net wt. 0.009 Oz. Twist Up Eye Pencil Aubergine 0.28 g Net wt. 0.009 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Shabby Chic 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Sugared Apple 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Currant 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Twist Up Lip Pencil Raspberry 0.22 g Net wt. 0.008 Oz. Mascara I’m Conditional 5.5 ml e 0.18 US Fl. Oz. Dip It Eyeliner Black 4 ml 0.13 US Fl. Oz. Glitter Eyeliner Gold 4 ml 0.13 US Fl. Oz. Blush Rose Gold 6 g e Net wt. 0.21 Oz. i-Divine Eyeshadow Palette A New Day 2.4 g Net wt. 0.08 Oz. i-Divine Eyeshadow Palette Storm 2.4 g Net wt. 0.08 Oz.
i-Divine Eyeshadow Palette All Night Long 2.4 g Net wt. 0.08 Oz. Lip VIP Lipstick Walk of Fame 3.6 g Net wt. 0.12 Oz. Matte Nail Varnish Birthday Suit 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz.
Matte Nail Varnish Rioja Red 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. Matte Nail Varnish Velvet Slipper 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. Matte Nail Varnish Old Hollywood 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. Eyeshadow Brush
Angled Eyeshadow Brush
Clarins
12 Days Advent Calendar
This Christmas, get party season ready with the Clarins 12 Days of Christmas Calendar… Beginning on Christmas day, open each window to discover hero products as well as some new favourites to help your skin look flawless with everything from replenishing and relaxing skincare to make-up for New Year’s Eve.
This Clarins Advent Calendar contains:
50ml Beauty Flash Balm. 7ml Lip Oil 07 Honey Glam. 8ml Mascara Supra Volume. 30ml Hand & Nail Treatment Cream. 30ml Instant Eye Make-up Remover. 30 ml One Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser. 5ml Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector 01. Bronzing Duo (miniature)
Joli Rouge 742 (miniature). 30ml Exfoliating Body Scrub. 100ml Moisture Rich Body Lotion
3ml Eye Contour Gel. 10ml Toning Lotion Camomile normal to dry skin. 4 ml Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch. 10ml Cleansing Milk normal or dry skin 5ml Gentle Refiner. 3ml NEW Hydra Essentiel Cream All Skin Types .8ml Extra Firming Mask. Key chain accessory (ring + leaf). Key chain accessory (heart). Key chain accessory (bauble). Bracelet sparkles
Bracelet with leaf. Gift Tag (X3)
Kiko
Arctic Holiday Advent calendar
The Kiko Cosmetics advent kit consists of 24 makeup products for creating the perfect total look for winter brides. 20 mini-size and 4 full-size products for a countdown to Christmas and some winter pampering. All the quality of KIKO in a super handy size, perfect for keeping in your handbag or a bridal emergency bag on the day!
L’occitane
Classic Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar
L’Occitane’s much-loved Advent Calendar is back for 2017. An instant sell-out for the past three years, get your hands on a classic L’OCCITANE Advent Calendar this year. Bursting with 24 best-loved L’OCCITANE products this beauty staple advent calendar illustrated by the renowned French artist Kanako, will give you a taste of french skin care at it’s finest.
The 2017 Classic Advent Calendar Contains:
35ml Relaxing Shower Gel. 35ml Cherry Blossom Shower Gel. 10ml Shea Butter Hand Cream. 50g Almond Delicious Soap. 10ml Pivoine Flora Hand Cream. 35ml Repairing Shampoo. 30ml Ultra Rich Body Lotion. 25g Verbena Soap with leaves. 30ml Ultra Rich Shower Cream. 10ml Almond Delicious Hands. 20ml Almond Milk Concentrate. 35ml Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion. 10ml Verbena Cooling Hand Cream. 35ml Almond Shower Oil .10ml Shea Butter Foot Cream. 50g Arlésienne Perfumed Soap. 30ml Verbena Body Lotion. 35g Revitalising Sugar Bath Cube. 30ml Citrus Verbena Shower Gel. 3ml Shea Butter Lip Balm . 7.5ml Arlésienne Eau de Toilette. 5ml Shea Light Comforting Cream. 35ml Repairing Conditioner. 25g Shea Milk Extra-Gentle Soap.
No 7
No 7 Ultimate Beauty Calendar
Get yourself ready for your moment of impact with the NEW No7 Ultimate Beauty Calendar. Bursting with beauty favourites and inspired by the nocturne trend, with a sparkling starburst which represents a moment of positive impact, energy and confidence, this glamorous turquoise and gold calendar will deliver a special beauty gift in the run up to the big day – or any big day for that matter!
Calendar includes:
No7 Amazing Eyes Pencil, Bronze. Limited Edition mini No7 Powder / Blush Brush. No7 Beauty Blender. No7 Slanted Tweezers. No7 High Shine lip gloss, Naturally Nude (mini, 4ml). Limited edition No7 Nail Polish, Bronze Gold (4ml). Limited edition No7 Nail Polish, Oyster (4ml). Limited edition No7 Nail Polish, Teal (4ml). No7 Match Made Bronzer voucher
No7 Airbrush Away Primer (30ml). No7 Exceptional Definition mascara, Black. No7 Lash & Brow Perfector. Mini No7 Eyeshadow Brush. No7 Matte Lip Crayon, Red (mini). No7 Stay Perfect Liquid Liner, Black. No7 Stay Perfect eye shadow, Wheatsheaf. No7 Stay Perfect eye shadow , Mink. No7 Stay Perfect eye shadow, Matte Mocha. No7 Micellar Cleansing Water, Normal/Dry (mini, 30ml). No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Cream (10ml). No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream (mini, 25ml). No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream (mini, 25ml). No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum (mini, 5ml). No7 Total Renewal Microdermabrasion (mini, 25ml). No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream
Which Beauty Calendar Would You Choose?!