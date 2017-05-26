Want to sweep your groom off his feet on your wedding day? Slip into a gown from the 2018 Berta bridal collection and breathtaking results are guaranteed.

Designed for brides who aren’t afraid to be unique, the magical, romantic and daring designs of all Berta bridal collections will ensure your wedding dress is one that your guests remember.

For 2018, fluid fabrics, sought-after silhouettes and luxurious laces receive a sparkling finish, with designs adorned with applique and embellishments or paired with shimmering layers. Brides who want a sophisticated, fashion forward wedding dress with an ethereal, dreamlike quality will find the one in this new collection.

If you’ve been inspired by the new Berta bridal collection, you’ll definitely be tempted by these wedding dresses with sexy silhouettes.