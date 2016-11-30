Becca and James

I followed James up to Scotland after a year of long distance, so my family have a mini Christmas every year for those of us who can’t be there on Christmas day. I was cooking at our get together which I love to do, and when I went into the living room all of my family were there and James was on one knee! We opened the Champagne straight afterwards.

I found my wedding dress in Coast. I wanted something simple but elegant and knew it was the one as soon as I tried it on.

My shoes were by Charlotte Mills, my jewellery from Monica Vinader and my floral hair pins made by Lizzy Hall.

James and all the groomsmen wore traditional grey suits. We hired them from Coes in Ipswich.

I had five bridesmaids who were family and friends and they wore dresses from ASOS. Lizzy Hall, a milliner, made alterations for us and also altered my dress.

We had a civil ceremony barn wedding. James’s sister Sarah read a poem she had written for us called ‘A Recipe For Love’ which made everyone cry. Two of my bridesmaids also surprised me with a reading – it was a really lovely, personal touch. Rebecca Barnes, the harpist from All Things Harp, played throughout our ceremony and meal. I walked down the aisle to ‘Kissing You’ by Desree.

Our barn wedding meant the venue was already rustic, usually being a working barn, giving us the perfect blank country canvas. They didn’t sell a package, so we could make the wedding exactly how we wanted it. We made it as personal to us as we could, bringing in a whisky barrel for our guest book that we’d bought while living in Scotland. There were fairy lights everywhere and beautiful flowers on all the tables, provided by Forage For, Bury St Edmunds.

Our cake, made of a top tier on a tower of cupcakes, was made by Krumblies in Ipswich. We also had a cheese cake in the evening, too.

My mum made all the favours, creating Scottish tablet hearts for all the guests to take home.The musician James Nunn performed at our reception. He was brilliant and got everyone on the dance floor. He even met up with my dad before the wedding to plan a few songs to sing together. A DJ took it in turns playing with James Nunn, it worked really well.

Top Tips

Take time to be alone together. We did this during our portrait photos and it was perfect to have a few quiet moments – plus it made the photos even more special as the feelings in them are so genuine. Try to involve your family and friends in the planning and the day. They love it and it makes your life so much easier.

Suppliers

VENUE | Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham, Suffolk DRESS | Coast ACCESSORIES | Monica Vinader and Lizzy Hall Millinery SHOES | Charlotte Mills BRIDESMAID DRESSES | ASOS

GROOM | Coes, Ipswich CAKE | Krumblies, Ipswich FLOWERS | Forage For, Bury St Edmunds ENTERTAINMENT | All Things Harp and James Nunn PHOTOGRAPHER | Emily Tyler