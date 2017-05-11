Stunned onlookers caught a glimpse of a royal proposal like no other in London yesterday, as Prince Harry finally popped the question to girlfriend, Meghan Markle!

The loved-up pair were spotted boarding one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, The London Eye, before Harry proceeded to get down on one knee and present a sparkling diamond engagement ring…

But whilst spectators looked on in shock as the romantic moment played out, all was not quite as it seemed. The ‘royal couple’ were actually professional doppelgangers, Andrew Witter and Leila Kamarpour, who were recruited by national jewellery retailer, Beaverbrooks to bring to life the UK’s most highly anticipated proposal!

The ‘proposal’ was planned ahead of Pippa Middleton’s wedding next week, to reveal the real reason for Pippa lifting her ‘no ring, no bring’ policy, which will allow Meghan to attend both the reception and ceremony at St. Mark’s church in Berkshire.

Shoppers at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre even caught a glimpse of Prince Harry choosing the perfect ring to outdo Pippa and fiancé, James Matthews – a stunning Beaverbrooks Platinum Diamond Marquise Ring.

Lorna Haddon, diamond ring and jewellery buyer at Beaverbrooks, said: “For months the nation has speculated on when Harry and Meghan will be tying the knot, so we wanted to see what it might look like to create the special moment with our two lookalikes.

“We had more than a few shocked faces and plenty of double takes from our customers with ‘Harry’ in the store, but despite all the attention, he was able to pick out a stunning diamond ring for the lookalike proposal.

“After months of uncertainty we’re thrilled that Meghan will make it to Pippa’s wedding after all!”