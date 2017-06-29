Make-up specifically suited to Asian, black and darker-skinned brides is thankfully no longer the minefield it used to be. In a direct response to address the specific needs of darker skinned brides (as hi-lighted by supermodels Nykhor Paul and Leomie Anderson called out unprepared make-up artists to ensure they carry products to suit dark skin tones), we asked writer Wersha Bharadwa to compile a thorough list of MUST-HAVE make-up essentials to do just that!

Guest Writer Wersha Bharadwa

FOUNDATIONS

L’Oreal True Match Foundation, £9.99 at www.boots.com

Pop along to your local pharmacy and BINGO! – you’ll find L’Oréal’s range of foundations now matching up to 98 % of UK skintones. The highly blendable and velvety finish comes at an affordable price too.

Bobby Brown Long Wear Even Finish Foundation SPF 15 in Warm Honey, £32.50, (www.bobbibrown.co.uk)

Make-up artist Bobbi Brown was always going to be a household name after spotting a gap in the market to cater for all skin shades back in the 90s. The company cares about being inclusive to customers and a full range of foundation and concealer colours reflects that. The foundation provides medium to heavy coverage, but looks completely natural once on.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, in NC35-NW58, £22, (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

One of the best, always, for darker skinned women, it’s doubtful you’ll ever look back once you’ve tried a MAC foundation. Or any of their cosmetics come to think of it. The company was and still is a complete game-changer in terms of bridal beauty for darker skins with a vast array of excellent skin tone matches. Easy to apply, long-lasting pigment colour and also importantly, the NC and NW ranges cater for both yellow and pink undertones.

Rimmel Matte Powder in 004 Sandstorm, £3.99 (www.superdrug.com)

This translucent powder lives up to the crazy hype around it by offering control and minimising shine for a flawless finish at a bargain price. Best to go easy with it over any dry skin however.

CONCEALER

Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer in Nude, £7.99 (www.boots.com)

Beauty blogger Kaushal introduced us to this product – and by goodness, it works! It’s a hard little worker too. Granted, you’ll need a corrector before applying if you suffer from dark circles or are older than her regular YouTube audience, but it’s supportive of olive tones.The formula is super light, so if you feel you need additional coverage for the wedding day, use it on top of a thicker concealer, and to give a boost to your highlighting needs.

Kevyn Aucoin, The Sensual Skin Enhancer in SXO9 and SX06, £38 (www.spaceNK.com)

The Sensual Skin Enhancer in SX06 and SX09 (make-up artists often blend a few colours to get a perfect match) is such a wonder product. It erases dark circles effortlessly. The intelligent combination of peach and yellow undertones in the high pigment concealer helps with melasma so you’ll be photo-ready and flawless in no time. Also, if you’re willing to splash out, speak to Space NK about Kevyn Aucoin’s match-made foundation service. Highly rated.

Bobby Brown Corrector in Peach Bisque, £19.50 (www.bobbibrown.co.uk)

Instantly transforms tired eyes and neutralises greyness, use this either before or after a traditional concealer or alone.

HIGHLIGHTERS

Shimmering Skin Perfector in Topaz, £34 (www.spacenk.com)

Championing natural looking skin, Becca’s highlighter can be used as a shimmering tinted moisturiser as well as a highlighter for dewy, fresh—faced beauty and radiance. It also contains antioxidant vitamins and SPF 20 filters.

Iconic London Strobing Stick, £29.99, (www.iconiclondoninc.com )

Well you know the saying: if it’s good enough for the Kardashians…No, seriously, despite the hoardes of celebrity endorsements this stick gets, it really gives a stunning silver finish for strobing.

Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base, Golden Radiance No.2, £34 (www.burberry.com)

A new find which works brilliantly on its own or over foundation and gives bronzed sheen/ strobing effect.

Urban Decay Complexion Primer Potion, £19.50 (www.urbandecay.co.uk)

Used under foundation, it helps with blemishes, large pores and blemishes. Also a nice subtle highlighter on cheekbones and above the brows.

BEST OF THE REST….

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil in Dark Brunette, £21 ( www.spaceNK.com

Helps shapes and fills in the teeniest of gaps.

MAC Mineralize Skin Finish in Global Glow, £24 ( www.maccosmetics.co.uk

A multi-dimensional subtle bronzer – keep it in your bag for touch ups throughout the day.

Mac Retro Matt Lipstick in Ruby Woo, £15.50 ( www.maccosmetics.com )

Lipstick is universal. But a special shout out goes to this cult product for being loved by… well everybody.

Mac Pro Long wear Paint Pot in Soft Ochre, £16

Is it an eye shadow primer? An eyeshadow it its own right? Who cares! You’ll love the way you can use this to achieve everything from all-out Hollywood glam to laid back, natural-eyed prettiness.