Searching for ideas for beach wedding photos that really make the most of your coastal location?

You’re getting married by the sea for a reason, so it’s only natural that you want your wedding photos to reflect that afterwards. Why not take inspiration from some of our featured couples and photographers, who have stunning ideas to inspire your own.

If you’re having a beach wedding, remember that not all the photos have to be taken on the sand. If it’s easy to do so and your dress allows, wander up to the higher points on the cliff top for photographs with panoramic views as your backdrop.

Too often couples save their beach wedding shots for the couple’s portraits. We say gather together your best girls and groomsmen and have some fun photos together by the water’s edge.

You’ve probably chosen a beach wedding for two reasons. Firstly, because you love the sunshine that so often goes with them. Secondly, because you love the ocean. These reasons deserve to be celebrated, so scout out your location for piers to wander along, boats to sail or any other unique photo opportunities that will get you close to the sparkling water without getting soaked.

Or of course, you could be bold and dip your toes in – but we’d only recommend it if you’ve got a second dress to change into! Get your groom to remove his jacket, lean back and relax in your bohemian dress and let your photographer capture a natural embrace by the water in your first hours as husband and wife.

Can you resist seeing more of Jess and Paul’s stunning Zante wedding? Get all the photos and insider details here.

Don’t worry if you wake up on your wedding morning abroad and find the sky is a little hazy. Your photographer can still get exquisite photographs, perhaps even more so. The sea and sky will echo each other in colour, while the foamy white waves match the floating layers of tulle in your dress.

Or, how about capturing drama and romance in equal measure with a sunset photo on the cliff top while the waves crash around you?

For more beach wedding inspiration, take a peek at Hatti and James’s gorgeous Brighton beach big day and Amie and Stuart’s stunning bohemian beach wedding in the South of France.