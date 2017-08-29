Got The Baking Bug With The Return Of The Great British Bake Off 2017?!

The time has come again for our annual baking fix and return of the all NEW Great British Bake Off! Make sure you have EVERYTHING you’ll need to create show-stopping bakes with the help of Paul Hollywood’s must-have baking collection at John Lewis. With timers, measuring spoons and clever culinary hacks to perfect your puddings and pies, its time for you to don those oven mits, dust off the mixing bowls and…Ready.SET.BAKE!

From decadent cakes to delicious loaves and desserts, make sure you’re prepared with these essential baking goodies… Paul Hollywood’s metallic range offers practical solutions for beloved bakes straight from the Bake Off tent!

SEE THE FULL Paul Hollywood RANGE….

Feature image Paul Hollywood