A dazzling red carpet evening saw the likes of Claire Foye, Joanna Lumley, Anna Friel, Eleanor Tomlinson, Holly Willoughby and many more dress to impress for the prestigious BAFTA television awards. We take a look at BAFTA hi-lights and WHO wore WHAT?!

Anna Friel married together lace and monochrome details for a princess style 50’s silhouette.

Victoria Secret Model Leomie Anderson stunned in a thigh high split gown in brilliant white.

Eleanor Anderson rocked the boho fishtail plait paired with a sheer plunging neckline and embellished Jenny Packham look-a-like gown!

A soft mint blue slender cinderella gown by Roland Mouret caught the attention of Holly Willhoughby fans.

Swathes of ruffles, embellishments and florals for Gillian Anderson.

A positively radiant mummy-to- be Jennifer Metcalfe posed for the camera’s proudly in an elegant bardot sleeve all over lace dress!

TV and west End Star Roxanne Pallett made a statement in a embellished bodice Berta dress with open back detail.