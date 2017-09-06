15 Backless Gowns That Are Stealing The Show

Backless gowns are plunging ever lower, with scalloped lace edges, sparkling criss-cross straps and cowl backs…

Show off glowing golden skin in an elegant dress with a low back – just make sure you don’t have any bikini tan lines! Daring low backs are most commonly seen on a fitted fishtail, column or gentle A-line silhouette. And the lower the back, the more fitted the top half needs to be to stay in place and support you. Many dresses that need to be worn without a bra have built in support or cups, so you won’t need to go hunting for a backless or strapless bra.

“On the biggest day of your life, choose a show-stopping, back-baring dress for sophisticated yet sassy aisle style. Brides who love all things vintage will fall for the offerings from Watters and Theia, while brides looking for the ultimate in glamour should try the likes of Ronald Joyce and Kenneth Winston. For a unique take on the trend,

I love the heart-shaped keyhole back of the Poppy Dover London dress.”

Becci Clubb, Deputy Editor

Backless Styles

Lace gowns that feature a low back can be beautifully finished with a delicate scalloped edging to frame the back. While beading creates a glamorous finish and a cowl back will give the dress a sophisticated style. Thin straps crossing over at the back are a new adaptation of the popular trend that has been dominating bridal collections since early last year, and we love it!

