10 Colours For Your Autumn/Winter Confetti

If you too love the classic, natural beauty of the colder months, you’ll want to celebrate the very best that this sumptuous season has to offer with your wedding confetti. Here, The Confetti Cone Company hand-pick their favourite Autumn/Winter confetti to create the perfect confetti flutter.

5 Autumn Confetti Colours

From warming burnt orange to spicy Cinnamon, romantic Sunset or Toffee shades, there’s an autumnal mix you’re sure to fall for from The Confetti Cone Company. Rustic brides are going to love the Rosy Apple petals, which reveal ultra pretty green and red hues.

5 Winter Confetti Colours

Think of Christmas and the cosy colours of burgundy, gold and snowy white immediately come to mind. You can capture this sparkling Christmas cheer in your winter wedding too, and what better way to do so than with your confetti colours? Combine these iconic colours and be showered in winter magic for an equally magical confetti photo.

Snow Drop

The confetti created from Snow Drop Hydrangeas mimics the most idyllic snowy scene. This is the winter confetti to choose if you dream of your confetti moment becoming a romantic scene reminiscent of softly falling snow.

Why not incorporate it into your reception decor?

Let’s not forget the perfect winter wedding must-have – the confetti bauble! Place small handfuls of your chosen confetti inside these clear decoration baubles to hang around your wedding reception. They also look magical suspended from trees or simply placed on tables.

The Confetti Cone Company offer exclusively 100% natural, biodegradable and dye free confetti petals. They are eco-friendly and can be supplied and displayed with cones, trugs, stylish buckets, rustic baskets and more. Head over to their website to find the perfect confetti for your dream day.